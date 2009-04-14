Ask T+L: Gelato, Safaris, Chargers, Bumped Flights

Q: My mother and I are going to Rome, and we’d like to find the city’s best gelato. Any suggestions? —Emma Wallace, San Diego, Calif.

A: While Romans might make a passionate case for a favorite gelateria, we turned to frequent T+L contributor and Italy-based food expert Faith Willinger for her top picks on where to find the best scoop. Her choice: Il Gelato di San Crispino, which has two locations: the original, 15-year-old shop at the Basilica of San Giovanni and a branch near the Trevi Fountain. Try the signature San Crispino flavor with corbezzolo (wild-strawberry-tree honey from Sardinia). For a chocolate fix, she suggests heading to Tre Scalini, at Piazza Navona, which serves a tartufo loaded with bittersweet bits, a candied cherry in the middle, and a topping of whipped cream.

I’ve never been on an African safari. Where am I most likely to spot the Big Five? —Natalie Daniels, Manhasset, N.Y.

The East African countries of Kenya and Tanzania are a perfect entryway, says T+L A-List agent and safari expert Norman Pieters. Despite recent political unrest, Kenya continues to be a popular safari destination. Visit the Masai Mara National Reserve, where you’re sure to see lions, elephants, and rhinos. Micato Safaris arranges a Masai village tour and a stay at the renovated Fairmont Mara Safari Club. Also consider Tanzania’s 17,000-square-mile Selous Game Reserve, one of the largest in Africa. Journeys by Design creates tailor-made itineraries for the region, including walking safaris along the hippo- and crocodile-inhabited Rufiji River. Spanning both countries, Abercrombie &; Kent’s 14-day East African Hemingway Safari (800/554-7016; abercrombiekent.com; from $11,925 per person, double) covers the Laikipia Plateau, Masai Mara, and Serengeti in fully equipped mobile tent camps.

Can you recommend an affordable multipurpose charger for my Sony notebook, Nokia phone, and iPod? —Eric Galloway, Bellingham, Wash.

Not only do they eliminate that endless web of cords when you’re packing, but universal adapters such as the iGo everywhere85 (igo.com; $129.99) also let you charge several gadgets simultaneously. Weighing in at only eight ounces, this latest multitasking model comes with eight tip sizes that will fit 90 percent of all laptops and mobile devices on the market.

I was involuntarily bumped from my flight. How much monetary compensation can I claim? —Kevin Barnes, Baton Rouge, LA.