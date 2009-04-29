Ask T+L: Ski Resorts, Travel Insurance, Hawaii

Can you suggest a great ski resort in New England for a last-minute weekend trip? —Brandon Leib, Orangeburg, N.Y.

T+L senior editor and avid skier Amy Farley recommends heading to Sugarbush Resort (sugarbush.com)—a 4,000-acre area with 111 powdery trails, several lodges, and restaurants—in Warren, Vermont. Book a room at the Clay Brook Hotel and Residences (Sugarbush Access Rd.; 800/537-8427; lincolnpeakvillage.com; doubles from $449) for easy access to the slopes. For an intimate mountain retreat, stay at Emerson Resort & Spa (5340 Rte. 28, Mount Tremper; 877/688-2828; emersonplace.com; doubles from $199) in New York’s Catskill Mountains. From there, it’s a quick 15-minute drive to Belleayre Mountain (belleayre.com), with 18.5 miles of skiable terrain. Also watch for the new Stowe Mountain Lodge (7412 Mountain Rd.; 802/253-3560; stowemountainlodge.com; doubles from $435) in Stowe, Vermont—a 139-room hotel with spa and 18-hole golf course—which opens this April.

I’m overwhelmed by the number of travel insurance choices out there. How do I choose? —Irene McMormick, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Plan rates are based on a traveler’s age, destination, and trip length. We compared the three options below using the following criteria: a 40-year-old traveling to Africa for 13 days with a trip cost of $5,000. For additional information about travel insurance plans, log on to squaremouth.com.

AIG Travel Guard Essential, Basic $161

Trip Interruption*: 100 percent of trip cost for trip interruption; $500 for trip delay ($100/day)

Emergency Coverage: $10,000 in emergency medical costs; $100,000 in emergency medical transportation; 24-hour emergency help

Extra Perks: $500 for lost baggage; pre-trip travel advice; emergency cash advance

CSA Travel Protection Freestyle $164

Trip Interruption*: 150 percent of trip cost for trip interruption; $1,000 for trip delay ($150/day)

Emergency Coverage: $50,000 in emergency medical costs; $250,000 in emergency medical transportation; 24-hour emergency help

Extra Perks: $1,000 for lost baggage; up to $25,000 in rental-car damage; identity theft protection

M. H. Ross Travel Insurance Basic $182

Trip Interruption*: 100 percent of trip cost for trip interruption; $500 for trip delay ($100/day)

Emergency Coverage: $25,000 in emergency medical costs; $50,000 in emergency medical transportation; 24-hour emergency help

Extra Perks: $1,000 for lost baggage; concierge services, including restaurant and golf-course reservations

*Valid reasons include sickness, death, inclement weather, and natural disaster.

My wife and I would like to celebrate our anniversary in Hawaii. Any recommendations for affordable accomodations? —Tracy Hemmert, Tempe, Ariz.