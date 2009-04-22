Ask T+L: Sundance, Disabled Travel Tips, Safaris for Less

I'm going to the Sundance Film Festival, and I've heard it can be hard to snag restaurant reservations. Can you suggest a few places that won't be totally booked?

Though most Park City restaurants do host private parties at some point during the 11-day-long festival (Jan. 15-25), you don't have to be a VIP to find a seat at these three spots. Robert Redford's popular Zoom (660 Main St.; 435/649-9108; lunch for two $24) is already booked solid in the evenings; however, hungry cinéastes can sample the menu's regional comfort food at lunch, which is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Mediterraneo Ristorante & Café (628 Park Ave.; 435/647-0030; dinner for two $70; reservations recommended)—famous for its pizzas cooked in wood-burning ovens—usually has tables during the 5 to 10 p.m. dinner slot. And while last-minute seating might be hard to come by at 350 Main Brasserie (350 Main St.; 435/649-3140; dinner for two $70), dishes such as black pepper-crusted venison in blackberry-shiitake jus are also served at its 36-seat bar.

Do you know of any good on-line resources for travelers with handicaps?

There are nearly 39 million disabled travelers in the United States, a number that's expected to rise dramatically over the next few years as the population continues to age and technological advances make travel easier. Several organizations are keeping track of how the industry is responding to this growing market. The Society for Accessible Travel & Hospitality has a Web site (www.sath.org) that lists destination-specific, handicapped-friendly guidebooks, as well as travel agents and tour operators who specialize in disabled travel. At www.access-able.com, you can search by country to find out which hotels, modes of transportation, and local attractions are handicapped-accessible. The site also provides links to newsletters, magazines, and organizations geared toward people with specific disabilities. Finally, for insights and tips on how tourists with special needs can navigate other cultures, log on to Global Access Disabled Travel Network (www.geocities.com/Paris/1502), which posts first-person accounts such as "Asia by Wheelchair," "Italy by Train," and "Iran Journey."

We're going to South Africa soon and are looking for an affordable safari. Any recommendations?

One of the best ways to save on a safari is to book in the off-season. From May through September, the weather is mild and dry, and rates at many luxury camps drop by as much as 35 percent. In high season, when it's warmer and more lush, you can still find great values at camps such as the Inyati Game Lodge (27-11/880-5907; www.inyati.co.za; doubles from $480), located on the Sabi Sand Game Reserve near Kruger National Park. Included in its rates are all meals, two game drives, daily sundowners, and foot safaris. Idube Private Game Reserve (27-11/888-3713; www.idube.com; doubles from $412), also on Sabi Sand, has 10 air-conditioned chalets, a boulder pool, and regular wine tastings. The price covers all meals, afternoon tea, two safari drives a day, and a bush walk for guests who stay at least two nights. At the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park, three of the private lodges operated by KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife (27-33/845-1002; www.kznwildlife.com; four-bedroom lodge from $344) include private cooks and guided walks. You'll have to arrange for your own rental car, pack in your own food, and book game drives in advance, but Mtwazi Lodge's $86-per-person rate is unbeatable. Check the South African National Parks Website (www.parks-sa.co.za) for similar offers.

