Artist Yayoi Kusama's Three New Ventures

Three reasons we’ll be seeing spots, courtesy of 83-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

• New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art hosted Kusama’s first U.S. show in 15 years. Open July 12-September 30—following stops in Madrid, Paris, and London—it presented work from her six-decade career, including immersive mirrored rooms that appeared to go on forever.

• Recently released in English, Kusama’s autobiography, Infinity Net (University of Chicago Press), recounts her colorful life, from hanging out with Donald Judd and Andy Warhol in 1960’s New York to her years in a Tokyo psychiatric hospital, where she still lives today.