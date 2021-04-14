This App Is Giving Away Free First-class Upgrades on Flights to Vegas

And it's all in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the "Bridesmaids" film.

From dramas to action, some of Hollywood's most popular films are set in Las Vegas, and this month marks the 10-year anniversary of a comedy favorite: "Bridesmaids." Although this movie feels like a quotable classic that's been around for ages, it has only been a decade since we saw the ridiculous antics of this friend group on a bachelorette trip.

To celebrate the occasion, travel assistant App in the Air is helping a few of its lucky users fly to Las Vegas in style. Instead of having to (unsuccessfully) sneak into first class like the film's main character, Annie, App in the Air users can win a free upgrade on their next trip to Sin City.

Throughout the month of April, any user who books a flight to Las Vegas within the app will be eligible to receive a complimentary first-class upgrade. Bookings must be made for travel from May 15, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Although the offer is valid until the end of April, internal data from App in the Air shows a 32% jump in interest for Las Vegas. As travel slowly returns, the city remains a popular U.S. destination among app users, meaning this offer might not last long.

App in the Air offers users an exclusive airline and hotel booking tool, which is one of the first to enable direct bookings with select airlines such as United, American Airlines, Southwest, and Lufthansa, among others. The tool is also tailored to each specific traveler, using previous booking habits to suggest flights. The machine-learning capabilities improve the app's understanding of each user over time, taking into account preferences like stops, times, amenities, alliance programs, and pricing.

For more information on App in the Air, including this giveaway, click here.