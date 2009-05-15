Another Great Place to Get in a Houseboat and Go

Lake Powell in Utah, with its 1,960 miles of shoreline, sandy beaches, red-rock canyons, and proximity to the Grand Canyon, is heaven for houseboaters—especially if you seek out your own secluded cove. Far-flung clans gather here in the summer for floating reunions, no boating experience necessary. Lake Powell is located within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area; rentals are available at four marinas through Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas (www.lakepowell.com; 800/528-6154), a National Park Service concessionaire. Bundle up and pay off-season rates from fall to spring. A Christmas adrift, anyone?