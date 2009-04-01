T+L Reports: Luxe Tented Camps

By Keren Schiffman April 01, 2009
In case you needed more enticement to consider an African safari, here are four new ultraluxe bush camps. Namibia The 16 stone-and-canvas huts at Doro Nawas (800/882-9453; www.wilderness-safaris.com; doubles from $630, all-inclusive) overlook grass plains, sandstone cliffs, and the natural habitat of the desert elephant. South AfricaBird-watching while showering outdoors is an afternoon ritual at Pafuri (800/882-9453; www.wilderness-safaris.com; doubles from $400, all-inclusive). In the remote north of Kruger National Park, the property's 20 suites let guests glimpse more than 400 bird species. • The zebra-skin chairs, canopied four-poster beds, and roaming Big Five at Rattray's (800/327-0373; www.malamala.com; doubles from $1,700, all-inclusive), in the MalaMala Game Reserve, contrast with modern touches such as flat-screen TV's and wireless Internet. Botswana Already a hit with Saudi royals, the 14 elevated bungalows at Vumbura Plains (800/882-9453; www.wilderness-safaris.com; doubles from $1,200, all-inclusive), in the Okavango Delta, have private plunge pools. Sign up for a mokoro (canoe) ride—it's the closest you'll come to a hippo without being an egret.

Little Vumbura Camp

Pafuri

Doro Nawas

