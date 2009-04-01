T+L Reports: Luxe Tented Camps

In case you needed more enticement to consider an African safari, here are four new ultraluxe bush camps. Namibia The 16 stone-and-canvas huts at Doro Nawas (800/882-9453; www.wilderness-safaris.com; doubles from $630, all-inclusive) overlook grass plains, sandstone cliffs, and the natural habitat of the desert elephant. South AfricaBird-watching while showering outdoors is an afternoon ritual at Pafuri (800/882-9453; www.wilderness-safaris.com; doubles from $400, all-inclusive). In the remote north of Kruger National Park, the property's 20 suites let guests glimpse more than 400 bird species. • The zebra-skin chairs, canopied four-poster beds, and roaming Big Five at Rattray's (800/327-0373; www.malamala.com; doubles from $1,700, all-inclusive), in the MalaMala Game Reserve, contrast with modern touches such as flat-screen TV's and wireless Internet. Botswana Already a hit with Saudi royals, the 14 elevated bungalows at Vumbura Plains (800/882-9453; www.wilderness-safaris.com; doubles from $1,200, all-inclusive), in the Okavango Delta, have private plunge pools. Sign up for a mokoro (canoe) ride—it's the closest you'll come to a hippo without being an egret.