And Just Like That, NYC's 'Sex and the City' Bus Tour Is Back
And just like that, everyone is talking about Sex and the City again.
In December, HBO Max gave Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda fans (sorry, Samantha stans) the gift of a Sex and the City reboot. With the shows re-emergence, it's only fitting that one more time-honored SATC-era tradition resurface: the wildly popular Sex and the City bus tour. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the iconic tour returned to the streets of New York City last year, and now, it includes plenty of nods to And Just Like That.
"Go on location and shop, drink, and gossip at real NYC locations," On Locations Tours shares about its Sex and the City bus tour on its website. "This tour includes more than 40 locations featured in the Sex and the City series and the movies, a journey that will have you wine-ing and dining at fashionable places all over New York City."
Along the way, the company says, guests will see all the bars, restaurants, bakeries, and shops featured in the show. Passengers will even get to participate in trivia games and score special discounts right from the comfort of an air-conditioned bus.
"So whether you're in the city looking for a job, a boyfriend, or maybe even an apartment, we can at least promise…a drink along the way," the tour adds.
The tour departs near Fifth Avenue and 58th Street (exact location given upon ticket purchase). The public tour costs $66 for adults and is offered several times a week, including Fridays and Saturdays at 3 p.m. Private tours are also available daily at $135/person (for a minimum of three guests), and a limo buyout option is available for $750 (for up to five guests).
Key stops include Carrie's famous brownstone stoop in the West Village, a stop in at Scavolini, an Italian kitchenware company in SoHo, which was converted into a cafe featured on Sex and the City, and of course, a stop at Magnolia Bakery for a cupcake. See more stops and all tour options here.