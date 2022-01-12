And Just Like That, NYC's 'Sex and the City' Bus Tour Is Back

Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Canestraro seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in the West Village on September 17, 2021

And just like that, everyone is talking about Sex and the City again.

In December, HBO Max gave Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda fans (sorry, Samantha stans) the gift of a Sex and the City reboot. With the shows re-emergence, it's only fitting that one more time-honored SATC-era tradition resurface: the wildly popular Sex and the City bus tour. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the iconic tour returned to the streets of New York City last year, and now, it includes plenty of nods to And Just Like That.

"Go on location and shop, drink, and gossip at real NYC locations," On Locations Tours shares about its Sex and the City bus tour on its website. "This tour includes more than 40 locations featured in the Sex and the City series and the movies, a journey that will have you wine-ing and dining at fashionable places all over New York City."

Looking down a sie street at the New York Public Library building and steps with people walking across 5th Avenue in New York City. Credit: Getty Images

Along the way, the company says, guests will see all the bars, restaurants, bakeries, and shops featured in the show. Passengers will even get to participate in trivia games and score special discounts right from the comfort of an air-conditioned bus.

"So whether you're in the city looking for a job, a boyfriend, or maybe even an apartment, we can at least promise…a drink along the way," the tour adds.

Inside overview of table at Buddakan in New York City Credit: Courtesy of On Location Tours

The tour departs near Fifth Avenue and 58th Street (exact location given upon ticket purchase). The public tour costs $66 for adults and is offered several times a week, including Fridays and Saturdays at 3 p.m. Private tours are also available daily at $135/person (for a minimum of three guests), and a limo buyout option is available for $750 (for up to five guests).