America's Wackiest Mini-Golf Courses

Each of the 36 holes of this ingenious homemade off-the-wall mini-golf course has a mechanical device, made by a wacky local mountaineer who gets a kick out of inventing odd mechanical devices. In one, the ball rides up a lift to the top of a building, then by conveyor across to the other side. In the summer, locals and out-of-staters seek out this little hole-in-the-wall in Grand Lake (population less than 500). There’s no website or phone, but Lilliput is on the main street, right by the only four-way stop sign. $7 for 18 holes, $12 for 36 holes