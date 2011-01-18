America's Best Ski Hotels
Culled from Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotels—named by T+L readers through our annual survey—the best ski hotels must meet some basic requirements. First, alpine skiing has to be the raison d’être for staying there, not an afterthought. And the ski mountain should be close by. Ideally, that’s “close” as in outside the front door, though a few minutes’ walk or driving a mile or so is still okay.
Related: Best Affordable Ski Resorts
At the winning hotels, the ski experience begins at check-in. Cozy lobby fireplace with comfy chairs? Check. A friendly and ski-savvy staff who know every powder stash and are generous enough to divulge a favorite? Check. And dining is as important as the snow conditions—places where the wine cellar rivals those found in any big-city restaurant.
Of course, it’s even better if there are ski valets to help with all that equipment. And a ski concierge doesn’t hurt, either—after all, you want someone who can nail that impossible dinner reservation in Aspen or direct you to an après-ski bar beloved by locals.
Hotels that have a European ski tradition at their core tend to rank high in our listings, places like the Sonnenalp Resort of Vail, which has European ownership along with carved wood and antiques. Or the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley, which borrows smartly from the Norwegian design of Olympic skier Stein Eriksen’s homeland.
And the best ski hotels are true getaways, where a day on the slopes is easily paired with an afternoon of spa relaxation, like the Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid or Topnotch at Stowe.
Whether these resorts are in Alaska or New Hampshire, Colorado or the Canadian Rockies, they celebrate the sport of skiing and are in their prime during the winter season.
See our ultimate ski guide.
Across the U.S.—and into Canada—these are the best ski hotels to hit when hitting the slopes.
How would you build the perfect ski hotel? Start with a slope-side location at a notable mountain, add a world-class spa, and decorate the hotel with native stone and Navajo carpets. Factor in an après-ski sushi bar and ever-smiling ski valets to help you with your boots. You’d end up with the Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole—one of America’s best ski hotels.
Culled from Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotels—named by T+L readers through our annual survey—the best ski hotels must meet some basic requirements. First, alpine skiing has to be the raison d’être for staying there, not an afterthought. And the ski mountain should be close by. Ideally, that’s “close” as in outside the front door, though a few minutes’ walk or driving a mile or so is still okay.
At the winning hotels, the ski experience begins at check-in. Cozy lobby fireplace with comfy chairs? Check. A friendly and ski-savvy staff who know every powder stash and are generous enough to divulge a favorite? Check. And dining is as important as the snow conditions—places where the wine cellar rivals those found in any big-city restaurant.
Of course, it’s even better if there are ski valets to help with all that equipment. And a ski concierge doesn’t hurt, either—after all, you want someone who can nail that impossible dinner reservation in Aspen or direct you to an après-ski bar beloved by locals.
Hotels that have a European ski tradition at their core tend to rank high in our listings, places like the Sonnenalp Resort of Vail, which has European ownership along with carved wood and antiques. Or the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley, which borrows smartly from the Norwegian design of Olympic skier Stein Eriksen’s homeland.
And the best ski hotels are true getaways, where a day on the slopes is easily paired with an afternoon of spa relaxation, like the Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid or Topnotch at Stowe.
Whether these resorts are in Alaska or New Hampshire, Colorado or the Canadian Rockies, they celebrate the sport of skiing and are in their prime during the winter season.
No. 1 Four Seasons Jackson Hole, Wyoming
This ski-in, ski-out lodge has fireplaces in every room and a team of adventure concierges at the ready. The premium rooms, on the fifth to eighth floors, have mountain views from a furnished terrace and a living area with gas fireplace. Rent a helmet camera at the resort’s ski shop so you can relive your skiing moves or hiking highlights later.
No. 2 Post Hotel, Lake Louise, Canada
The five riverside cabins at this family-owned chalet-style lodge are sought after for their privacy—and often booked a year in advance. If you make it to the top of 11,600-foot Mount Temple, you’ll be rewarded with jaw-dropping views of the Canadian Rockies. Don’t pass up the 26,000-bottle wine cellar—it’s one of the country’s largest.
No. 3 Sonnenalp Resort of Vail, Colorado
The Bald Mountain Suite isn’t the largest at this 112-suite Bavarian-style lodge, but its living room has large windows that afford stellar views of Vail Village and the Gore Range. Fuel up for a day on the slopes at the hotel’s impressive breakfast buffet, and don’t miss the Bavarian Benedict (served by special request).
No. 4 Little Nell, Colorado
Aspen’s only ski-in, ski-out property has adventure specialists and revamped rooms by designer Holly Hunt. Premium mountain-view rooms average 660 square feet and face Aspen Mountain. Book one on the fourth floor—they have vaulted ceilings.
No. 5 Whiteface Lodge, New York
Complete with cast-iron fireplaces and well-equipped accommodations (full kitchens, private patios), this rustic, all-suite lodge in Lake Placid sits right next to the six-million-acre Adirondack Park. Your best bet is suite 219, which overlooks a pond and Whiteface Mountain. In winter, head to the on-site yurt for complimentary snowshoes, and explore the property’s trails.
No. 6 Stein Eriksen Lodge, Utah
The one-bedroom suites at this timeless mid-mountain Norwegian-style chalet at Deer Valley ski resort have kitchens, fireplaces, and decks with slope views. After a long day on the slopes, warm up with Stein’s Kahlua Cappuccino in the Troll Hallen lounge.
No. 7 Mirror Lake Inn, New York
A block from downtown Lake Placid, this 131-room compound is favored by families for its casual vibe and roster of activities. Be sure to reserve a Cloud Splitter room for the best rates and top-notch views.
No. 8 Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, Colorado
Located on Beaver Creek Mountain, this gabled-roof lodge has a staff of ski concierges and a wellness roster that includes yoga. Pick a resort-view room ending in -01 or -10 for a terrace or a window seat and great views of the Eagle River Valley. Every afternoon during the ski season, the resort’s “s’more sommelier” offers a wide selection of chocolates to pair with graham crackers and toasted marshmallows.
No. 9 Four Seasons Resort Whistler, Canada
Spend your winter in style at this your-wish-is-our-command ski resort at the base of Canada’s Blackcomb Mountain with plush, nouveau-rustic décor and a sleek new steak house. Some standard superior rooms are the same size (550 square feet) as deluxe rooms; and those on the fifth through eighth floors have the best views.
No. 10 Topnotch at Stowe, Vermont
The first full resort at Stowe has a mega-spa and an ideal location at the base of Vermont’s tallest peak. North Wing Executive Rooms on the third floor have cathedral ceilings and views of Mount Mansfield.
No. 11 St. Regis, Aspen, Colorado
Located between Aspen Mountain’s main ski lifts, the suites at this 179-room brick hotel come with butler service. If you are traveling with little ones in tow, book the two-story loft suites that have a quiet upstairs bedroom perfect for sleeping babies. Having a hard time dealing with Aspen’s 8,200-foot altitude? Try the altitude-adjusting Rocky Mountain Ritual at Remède Spa.
No. 12 Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada
This 19th-century Scottish castle and golf course is set amid the peaks of Banff National Park. Trails surround the hotel, perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Clint Eastwood and other celebs have stayed in the presidential suite, but the rooms on the sixth floor are the most recently renovated.
No. 13 Alyeska Resort, Alaska
Forty miles south of Anchorage in a valley below a ski mountain, this 301-room hotel has junior suites with plenty of room for ski gear, as well as views of Mount Alyeska or the Turnagain Arm of Cook Inlet. For a special night out, dress up for dinner and take the gondola to Seven Glaciers, the resort’s glass-walled mountaintop restaurant, which serves up Alaskan king crab, halibut, and some of the best views in the area. Look forward to 2012, when a revamped high-speed lift debuts.
No. 14 Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Colorado
Known for its 30,000-square-foot spa, this 190-room lodge sits at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain. For the best views of the mountain, ask for the slope-side room farthest from the pool. You’ll get an unobstructed view of the 11,440-foot peak. Try the s’mores around the fire pit—the handmade marshmallows come in such flavors as vanilla bean, toffee, and Grand Marnier.
No. 15 Vail Cascade, Colorado
Amenities at Vail’s 292-room hotel include a new infinity pool and its own lift. For easy access to the chairlift, book a Terrace Wing room. If you tire of cold-weather sports, the hotel is equipped with the area’s largest fitness facility, a 78,000-square-foot space called Aria, complete with an indoor running track; squash, racquetball, and basketball courts; and Pilates and yoga studios.
No. 16 Rusty Parrot, Wyoming
Located near Jackson’s town square, this 31-room gabled lodgepole-pine inn has excellent service, including house-made cookies for returning skiers. Upper-floor king rooms are exceptionally cozy, with park views and wood-burning fireplaces. Be sure to have dinner in the Wild Sage’s 26-seat room; it’s served in full view of an exhibition-style kitchen.
No. 17 Fairmont Chateau Whistler, Canada
Located in the upper village, the Deluxe Slopeside rooms at this ski-in, ski-out luxury resort have a sitting area and offer great views of Blackcomb Mountain. The Mallard Lounge, with live entertainment, is the place to be for weekend après-ski.
No. 18 Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Canada
This 1892 European-style resort, flanked by the Rocky Mountains, makes the most of its surroundings. Book a standard room in the newer Mount Temple wing, as they are 30 to 50 percent bigger than those in the historic building. Catch the ice-carving competition held here every January, attracting top carvers from around the world.
No. 19 Trapp Family Lodge, Vermont
This Austrian-style chalet, set on 2,400 acres in the mountains above Stowe village, is one of Vermont’s top ski centers. The second-floor premier rooms in the newer Millennium wing can be interconnected, making them ideal for families. And the three-mile, 800-foot vertical ski to the Slayton Pasture Cabin is worth it; those who make the trek are rewarded with homemade soup, house-baked bread, and hot chocolate served fireside.
No. 20 Woodstock Inn, Vermont
This 142-room hotel on the town’s historic green features working fireplaces and private ski trails. Eat at the farm-to-table restaurant, and call on the sommelier’s vast knowledge of local wines and spiked-cider cocktails. Actress Christine Baranski counts this hotel as one of her favorite places to stay with her family.
No. 21 Beaver Creek Lodge, Colorado
A contemporary chalet, connected to the slopes via escalator, the lodge offers a chic home-away-from-home vibe: each room has a sofa, fireplace, and kitchenette. Book a creek-side suite for the view overlooking Beaver Creek. Spend some time perusing the western artwork at the Grand Bohemian Art Gallery, one of the area’s best.
No. 22 Balsams Grand Resort Hotel, New Hampshire
Located in the White Mountains, this 15,000-acre retreat has lovely Victorian buildings, loads of activities, and a staunchly traditional feel. Book one of the superior rooms for their larger size and Great North Woods views. If you don’t want to head outdoors, stay inside for one of the regular multiday cooking seminars, where participants create an elaborate four-course lunch.
No. 23 Hotel Jerome, Colorado
Aspen’s meticulously preserved 1889 hotel in with 94 rooms and four restaurants serving food with locally sourced ingredients. For views of the slopes, book a Standard King. Hollywood elite and locals mix it up at the atmospheric J-Bar.
No. 24 Lake Placid Lodge, New York
This Adirondack property’s best feature—19 luxe log cabins built in the 1920s and 1930s—is down by the private shore. The service is impeccable and out of sight: return from dinner and a fire has miraculously been lit in the stone fireplace, with wood replenished in a neatly stacked pile beside the hearth. In the morning, breakfast arrives magically in a wicker basket and is whisked away when you’re not looking.
No. 25 Lodge at Vail, Colorado
Set at the base of Vail Mountain, this classic alpine lodge is in the heart of Vail’s pedestrian-only village, just minutes from the main ski lift. If you’re traveling with family, book one of the lodge’s chalets with four to five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a cozy gas fireplace, in addition to ski-in, ski-out access.