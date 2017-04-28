14 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the United States
When you picture yourself escaping to an all-inclusive resort, you likely imagine flying to Cancun, Jamaica, or maybe even the Maldives. And, of course, retreating to a far-flung destination where the swim-up bar drinks are included and your daily itinerary is created for you is pretty delightful. But here's the thing: You can find all of those perks right here in the U.S. — perhaps even within driving distance of your home.
When you take an all-inclusive vacation, meals, many activities, and accommodations are included, and the advertised rates often extend to alcoholic beverages. While private sessions like spa treatments are rarely included, it's easier to factor in extras because you know exactly how much you're spending up front. With that in mind, here are 14 of the best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S.
The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island, Georgia
This lodge, which can be reached only by boat and host a maximum of 32 guests, feels like a true hideaway. Built in 1917 as a private hunting lodge, it opened to the public in the late 1970s. You're in for VIP service, fresh seafood meals, and animal encounters. The property is located within a 10,000-acre sanctuary full of roaming wildlife, including more than 280 types of birds. Rates include meals, snacks, and beverages; naturalist-guided excursions; boat transfers to and from the island; and unlimited access to island activities and recreation gear.
Vista Verde Guest Ranch, Colorado
Vista Verde Guest Ranch is a luxury ranch vacation spot in the backwoods of Colorado. Here, rates include meals and all beverages; horseback riding; guided hiking, biking, and fly-fishing; kids' and teens' programs; evening barn dances and rodeos; and shuttle service to and from Steamboat Springs. After an activity-filled day, tuck into dinner on the ranch (some meals are multicourse and more upscale affairs, while others are served in a more backyard-BBQ style). Then, retreat to your cozy log cabin, wrap yourself in the provided spa robes, and hop between the Italian linen sheets.
Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida
One of the world's most famous all-inclusive brand, Club Med offers its Sandpiper Bay guests a lush landscape with lots of options for an active family vacation. The setting on the sandy banks of the St. Lucie River is perfect for kayaking, sailing, and paddle boarding. Not only can the resort boast about its excellent kids' program and full-service nursery, but it also runs a circus school and tennis academy.
Fair Hills Resort, Minnesota
This affordable, old-fashioned summer camp on Minnesota's Pelican Lake earns rave reviews from families who return year after year, generation after generation. The no-frills resort is decidedly unpretentious — and that's exactly what devotees love about it. Guests stay in rustic lake cabins and come together for a wide array of activities, from fishing and scavenger hunts to swimming, tennis, and golf.
Skytop Lodge, Pennsylvania
Sprawled across 5,500 acres, this historic mountain resort has been luring guests high into the Poconos since 1928. Book a room in the grand stone lodge or at the inn that opens right onto the championship golf course. As for all-inclusive plans, Skytop Lodge offers a Modified American Plan for the whole family, which includes breakfast and dinner at the lodge's eateries.
Tyler Place Family Resort, Vermont
At the northeast corner of Lake Champlain, this all-inclusive resort has accommodated guests on its 165 acres of private shore each summer for five generations. The complex doesn't just contain accommodations in cottages and suites, but also a slew of amenities geared toward family vacations, such as a pool complex, field house, sports fields, art workshops, hiking trails, and bike rentals. Intimate dinners are for adults only and include bistro-style meals with ingredients sourced from 30 Vermont farms and food vendors. (Kids' programming is provided during dinner.)
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa
Miraval Resorts & Spas now has three locations — Austin, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; and Lenox, Massachusetts. Miraval offers an immersive wellness experience, with a program that focuses on "healthy elevated eating." Guests can take cooking lessons in which they'll learn healthy practices to integrate back at home, and there are plenty of included yoga and cardio classes, too. Miraval also gives guests nightly credits as part of their all-inclusive package to be used toward a host of treatments and packages; medical consultations and diagnostics are available, along with wellness treatments in a spacious facility conceived by Dr. Andrew Weil.
Blackberry Farm, Tennessee
About 25 minutes from Knoxville, Blackberry Farm is picturesque with ribbons of white fences, a pond stocked with catfish, and houses constructed from Tennessee fieldstone. Set on 4,200 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry's 51 rooms — spread throughout the main house, three guesthouses, and 20 cottages — are done in a plush Anglo-American idiom, complete with fringed swags and decorative pillows in fancy fabrics.
Grand Hotel, Michigan
This colonnaded 19th-century summer resort, complete with lawn games and after-dinner dancing, is majestically set on a bluff on Mackinac Island overlooking Lake Huron. Every couple of years, the legendary 1887 Grand Hotel unveils an addition, such as the Gate House restaurant, where gentlemen can finally dine sans coat and tie.
Mohonk Mountain House, New York
Mohonk Mountain House is a 251-room Victorian castle in New Paltz with a well-planned kids' program and 21st-century rates. The outdoor fun includes hiking in the surrounding Shawangunk Ridge (a.k.a. the Gunks, a famous rock climbing locale), and in the winter, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and skating on the resort's own skating rink.
Twin Farms, Vermont
Just north of Woodstock in southeast Vermont, Twin Farms is an all-inclusive resort set on the former estate of Sinclair Lewis and his wife, journalist Dorothy Thompson. Surrounded by woodlands and wildflower meadows, the 300-acre resort has 10 suites — most of which feature American folk art and wood-burning fireplaces — and 10 private, freestanding cottages. The cottages are individually decorated and may include stone terraces, 18th-century limestone floors, and living rooms with fireside hot tubs. Twin Farms also provides customized meals with wine pairings, as well as a wide range of outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and downhill skiing on private trails.
The Ranch at Rock Creek, Montana
It's a 100-mile drive from Missoula International Airport to this 6,600-acre property in Philipsburg, but the posh high-mountain pampering is worth it. At The Ranch at Rock Creek, the ponds are full of trout, each of the 29 cabins come with well-stocked fridges, and spa treatments are tailor-made for two.
Castle Hot Springs, Arizona
Castle Hot Springs is a Sonoran Desert retreat, complete with inviting hot springs, an on-site farm and greenhouse, and a wealth of activities for guests ages 16 and older. The 34-room boutique property is set on 1,100 stunning acres in Arizona. Dine at the resort's in-house restaurant, Harvest, sip on a farm-fresh craft cocktail at Bar 1896, or ask about their customizable dining and poolside options.
Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii
Opened in November 2019, this 96-room all-inclusive hotel focuses exclusively on wellness. Guests get access to a personal Sensei guide, who will help customize their itinerary. Plus, a stay here includes round-trip airfare from Honolulu on Lanai Air, yoga and meditation classes, dining at Sensei by Nobu, and select spa treatments. While the property isn't within driving distance from the 48 contiguous states, it's the perfect spot for an all-inclusive wellness vacation the next time you're in Hawaii.
