American Express Will Pay You $150 to Book a Vacation

If you’ve got a Platinum Card, you’re in luck: American Express wants to sweeten your next vacation with free nights and money back.

American Express announced this morning a new set of perks for its Platinum Card holders, including a $150 bonus for trips booked this fall.

Holders of the American Express Platinum Card can now score the $150 statement credit if they spend at least $800 on hotel bookings by Dec. 7. Card members can also earn a free night at one of more than 200 hotels by booking a trip before Dec. 18 and staying before Dec. 20 of next year. (Trips must be booked through AmexTravel.com to earn the credits.)

Additionally, American Express says it will start offering platinum card holders “access to lower fares on select domestic routes and flights, with the ability to save up to 22 percent off the public fare” on flights booked before March 31, 2021.

“While the travel environment has changed, consumers’ desire to travel is still strong and continues to be an integral part of our card members’ lifestyles,” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, in an email to Travel + Leisure.

The new lineup of perks will likely come as welcome news to holders of the card that carries a $550 annual fee. It also may just be the boost travelers need to make a booking for a staycation or weekend getaway closer to home.

“We’ve slowly seen our card members’ appetite to travel safely increase, albeit in different ways than they may have previously traveled,” Hendley said. “Our card members are eager to get out there and explore in a safe manner, such as exploring nearby destinations, taking more road trips, and booking last-minute travel.” She pointed to a surge in hotel bookings within card holders’ home states as one sign that Americans are beginning to travel more, closer to home.

“We’ve also seen our card members look to the great outdoors for luxury escapes and wellness experiences," Hendley added. "We recently booked a fly-fishing experience for one of our card members in Butte, Montana. Additionally, the Wheatleigh, a Fine Hotels + Resorts property in the Berkshires, offers guests a variety of outdoor experiences for socially distanced fun, including tennis courts, bicycles, kayaks, and paddleboards.”

Also today, American Express announced it would offer a 40 percent bonus on Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors points that are transferred to the card company’s Membership Rewards program before the end of October. That means that if you moved 10,000 Marriott points to American Express, you’d have 14,000 points to play with in Membership Rewards, for booking flights, upgrades, hotels, even rental cars.

While the new offerings are likely a welcome perk for anyone planning a fall escape, they’re also a tacit acknowledgement of what many of us already know: This has been a difficult year for travel, as road trips and staycations have taken the place of more ambitious adventures and international trips. Overseas vacations, in particular, remain largely out of reach for many Americans because of border closures and travel restrictions, though a growing number of destinations have begun to welcome U.S. passport holders.

Still, Hendley sees some promise for the upcoming fall and winter season. “Holiday travel is certainly top of mind for us,” she said. “According to our Amex Trendex, 26 percent of consumers are planning to travel for Thanksgiving and 20 percent for New Year’s Eve. As the travel landscape continues to change, I anticipate we will continue to see people booking last-minute trips similar to what we’ve seen over the past few weeks.”

The full details on the latest American Express offers, according to the company: