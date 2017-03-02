11 Dreamy Anniversary Trip Ideas for the Ultimate Romantic Vacation

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

An anniversary trip — regardless of how many years or decades have passed since you said “I do” — presents the perfect opportunity to energize any committed relationship. Whether you’re celebrating your wooden anniversary with a first-time visit to Amsterdam or reliving your honeymoon after 25 years, an anniversary vacation is an ideal way to spend quality time with your partner in a beautiful destination. And for lovebirds approaching that milestone ruby anniversary? A romantic getaway can infuse your marriage with some much-needed excitement and surprise.

Unlike a honeymoon, where newlyweds are often just excited to relax (usually after months or years of wedding planning), a successful anniversary trip may require more strategic preparation. After deciding on a destination, consider an itinerary well suited to your specific marital milestone. For example, a 45-year anniversary may call for something more leisurely — like wandering through wine country — while other couples could try skiing in Colorado or booking a bucket-list safari.

Luckily, we’ve done most of that work for you. From daring expeditions to intimate one-on-one moments, these trips prove an anniversary is the perfect excuse to discover a new part of the world — and your relationship.

Here are 11 of our favorite anniversary trip ideas for your next romantic vacation.