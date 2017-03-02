11 Dreamy Anniversary Trip Ideas for the Ultimate Romantic Vacation
Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.
An anniversary trip — regardless of how many years or decades have passed since you said “I do” — presents the perfect opportunity to energize any committed relationship. Whether you’re celebrating your wooden anniversary with a first-time visit to Amsterdam or reliving your honeymoon after 25 years, an anniversary vacation is an ideal way to spend quality time with your partner in a beautiful destination. And for lovebirds approaching that milestone ruby anniversary? A romantic getaway can infuse your marriage with some much-needed excitement and surprise.
Unlike a honeymoon, where newlyweds are often just excited to relax (usually after months or years of wedding planning), a successful anniversary trip may require more strategic preparation. After deciding on a destination, consider an itinerary well suited to your specific marital milestone. For example, a 45-year anniversary may call for something more leisurely — like wandering through wine country — while other couples could try skiing in Colorado or booking a bucket-list safari.
Luckily, we’ve done most of that work for you. From daring expeditions to intimate one-on-one moments, these trips prove an anniversary is the perfect excuse to discover a new part of the world — and your relationship.
Here are 11 of our favorite anniversary trip ideas for your next romantic vacation.
Live the Luxe Life on the French Riviera
Jetting off to the south of France to spend your days lounging on the beach, strolling through quaint villages, and shopping at high-end designer stores is one glamorous way to celebrate your anniversary. Whether you spend your day wandering Nice’s picturesque Old Town, climbing the hilly medieval village of Èze, or visiting the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, you’re bound to have a postcard-perfect anniversary trip in the French Riviera.
Hit the Slopes in Colorado
If an active vacation is more your speed, head to Colorado for some world-class skiing. There are several ski areas to choose from, each offering a variety of terrain and accommodation options. Steamboat Springs, Vail, Aspen, Breckenridge — these are just a few of the best ski resort areas in Colorado. After a day on the slopes, opt for a romantic couples massage or intimate apres-ski hangout.
Wander Amsterdam’s Picturesque Canals
Sure, massive European capitals like London and Paris are worthy of a romantic vacation, but something about Amsterdam’s charming canals and cozy hotels make it an ideal anniversary getaway. Book your trip for tulip season to see the iconic flowers in bloom, tour the famous Van Gogh Museum, and opt for a stay at Pulitzer Amsterdam to spend the night in beautifully renovated canal homes.
Head to Mexico for Beaches, Luxury Resorts, and Wildlife
Fly south to Mexico’s stunning beaches for a relaxing stay at one of the country’s luxury resorts. Whether you go to Los Cabos or Cancun, there are plenty of incredible properties to choose from. Book an all-inclusive stay for the ultimate stress-free vacation — after paying one flat rate, you won’t have to worry about taking your wallet wherever you go, so you can spend all that time unwinding with your partner. Nature lovers can go whale watching in Cabo or snorkeling near Cancun.
Sip Your Way Through Wine Country
California wine country has everything you need for a romantic trip, including rolling hills covered in vineyards, quaint luxury hotels, fantastic restaurants, and of course, plenty of great wine. North Block Hotel in Yountville, Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, and Farmhouse Inn in Sonoma wine country are all great places to stay in the region, and the Napa Valley Wine Train is a fun option with full-day tours for visitors hoping to explore wine country in an old-school and elegant way.
Get Wild on a Safari
Crossing off an African safari from your bucket list is a truly unforgettable way to celebrate another year together. There are several destinations to choose from (depending on the animals you want to see), including South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania — all of which have fantastic, luxurious safari lodges. Keep an eye out for the Big Five — lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos, and African buffaloes.
Take a River Cruise
For some travelers, river cruises provide all the excitement that comes with visiting multiple destinations in one trip with the convenience of only having to unpack once. Explore Europe’s medieval villages, historic metropolises, and romantic wine regions on a tour of the Danube, Rhine, or Douro. Or, see Vietnam and Cambodia’s stunning temples and bustling cities on a Mekong River cruise.
Live Like Royalty in Germany
Treat your partner like the king or queen they are with a trip fit for royalty in Germany. When you’re not touring famous castles like Neuschwanstein in Bavaria, you can check out your very own royal quarters — there are several historic castles that have been converted into hotels or Airbnbs. Extend your trip with visits to a fairytale village like Rothenburg, the spa town Baden-Baden, or the large and vibrant cities of Berlin or Munich.
Get the Best of Both Worlds in Hawaii
For the couple that wants to do a little bit of everything on vacation, Hawaii offers a mix of indulgent relaxation and active adventures. The island of Maui has beautiful beaches where you can enjoy the sand and surf, as well as hiking in the volcanic Haleakalā National Park. There are plenty of incredible hotels to choose from for your home base: Consider Hotel Wailea, an adults-only Relais & Chateaux property, or Montage Kapalua Bay.
Spend a Weekend in One of America’s Best Cities
If you can only get away for a short trip, fly or drive to one of America’s best cities or small towns for a long weekend. Southern destinations like Charleston, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and New Orleans, Louisiana are top picks, with plenty to see and do, plus lots of delicious eats and lovely hotels. Out west, Sante Fe offers mountain views, a great art scene, and unique cultural experiences. If you’re after the big-city vibe, head to New York City or Chicago for a weekend out on the town — a change of scenery and pace might be just what you need.
Kick Back in the Florida Keys
For a beach vacation a bit closer to the mainland (and easily accessible for East Coasters), head to the Florida Keys. Take a road trip down the Overseas Highway, connecting all the way to Key West, and stop for fresh seafood, great snorkeling, Key lime pie, and stunning views along the way.
Bungalows Key Largo is an adults-only, all-inclusive option, while Kimpton Key West has a range of accommodation styles near the action of this fun and popular island. Oceans Edge Resort & Marina offers ocean views in a serene setting just a quick ride from downtown Key West.