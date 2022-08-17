This Private Jet Trip Brings Travelers to the Caribbean, Gorgeous National Parks, and 5 Aman Hotels

Experience the best of the U.S. and Caribbean's cities, beaches, and wilderness in ultimate luxury on Remote Lands' newest Aman Jet Expeditions itinerary, a 14-night winter trip on a private plane with stays in five Aman hotels.

In an announcement sent today to Travel + Leisure, the luxury tour operator, known for its small-group private jet trips, announced its Adventures in the Americas itinerary, starting Jan. 21, 2023, in New York City and ending Feb. 4, 2023, in Jackson Hole, with visits to Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Utah in between. Only 14 guests will be part of the trip on a Bombardier Global Express jet.

"My favorite itineraries include lots of scenic and cultural diversity, which Adventures in the Americas has in abundance across five different countries," Remote Lands' CEO and co-founder Catherine Heald said in a statement shared with T+L. "We visit tropical islands, snow-capped mountains, remote deserts, big cities, charming villages, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and great natural wonders of the world aboard a gorgeous Global 6000 private jet."

Courtesy of Remote Lands

The journey starts in New York City with two nights at the newly opened Aman New York located at the 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, with options to visit the city's most iconic sites, like Central Park, the Empire State Building, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), and the Metropolitan Museum of Art — or even to see them from above with a private helicopter tour.

Next, the trip touches down for the day in Bermuda to see its famous pink-sand beaches and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George Old Town, with quaint cottages and the spectacular Unfinished Church. Then the island-hopping continues over to Turks and Caicos for three nights at Amanyara on the shores of an 18,000-acre nature reserve with white-sand beaches, where activities include reef snorkeling, kiteboarding, sailing, and yacht excursions. Also on tap are a beachside party with a marine biologist and a kayak eco-tour to an iguana sanctuary.

The Caribbean section of the trip continues by flying to the Dominican Republic for three nights at the Amanera in Playa Grande. Day trips explore the 15th-century capital of Santo Domingo and the old town of Puerto Plata, while travelers can also choose to take a ceviche cooking class, go diving at shipwreck sites, and learn how to roll cigars from Juan Carlos Albert at Arturo Fuento cigar emporium.

Courtesy of Remote Lands

After a quick stop in Mexico to see Chichén Itzá, the scenery changes as the jet turns northward to Canyon Point, Utah, for three nights at Amangiri. "A gorgeous vestige of the wild West, Canyon Point is cradled by a staggering landscape of dramatic canyons, mountains, rapids, gorges, and desert, with traces of human life dating back 10,000 years," the company said in a release, highlighting activities like canyon hikes with a Navajo guide and a cave visit with a petroglyph and ancient culture expert.

The site is also the perfect home base to explore Zion National Park or take a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. The final stop of the tour is Jackson Hole, where guests will spend three nights at Amangani. Even as the trip winds down, more national parks and outdoor adventures await in Wyoming, including Grand Teton snowshoeing or a Yellowstone private tour.

The 14-night luxury trip is available to travelers of all ages, including children, and is $112,888 per person, with a single supplement fee of $39,888. To apply for the trip, visit remotelands.com.