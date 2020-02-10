Grab Your Girlfriends and Spend a Weekend Drinking Wine in Vintage Campers at This Scenic Vineyard

Image zoom Courtesy of Alta Colina

In the hills of central California, family-owned and operated winery Alta Colina has created a most clever setting for a group getaway. Owner/winemaker Bob Tillman and his daughter Maggie took time after our wine tasting (more on that later) to take us through their property among oak trees, rows of grapevines, and stunning views to the “Trailer Pond” — five vintage campers set on the edge of a pond in the shadow of Alta Colina’s hilltop vineyard.

Image zoom Courtesy of Alta Colina

In partnership with Tinker Tin Trailer Company, Tillman and Maggie decided to share the winery’s gorgeous setting to create a unique visitor experience. Each meticulously restored trailer sleeps two and comes with ice box, coffeemaker, and linens. In true camping style, the bathroom and shower are conveniently nearby. A communal cooking area includes barbecue grill, cooktop, cookware, and a large farmhouse table that seats 12. Catered meals can be arranged, and restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores are just minutes away.

Guests can hike among the vineyards, swim from the shaded platform that extends into the pond, sunbathe, arrange yoga or massages, or gather outside for dining and, of course, wine tasting. Private tastings and wine blending classes are available, and the sunset view from the scenic Sundowner Deck while sipping a glass of wine is sublime.

Image zoom Courtesy of Alta Colina

The Trailer Pond is set at the top of a winding, steep dirt road. Our Chevy Equinox made the trip just fine even after the December rains, but guests can park at the winery level or even use Uber. The secluded hilltop location affords privacy, rustic surroundings, and unmatched views of rolling hills and vineyards.

Alta Colina’s Syrahs, Rhone blends, and Rhone whites with names like Sun Worshipper and Toasted Slope are among Tillman’s organically grown wines, hand picked, and lovingly tended. As we tasted the luscious reds and crisp whites, Tillman described his long search for this property and his experience with developing his prized wines. Alta Colina, “high hill” in Spanish, describes his vineyards perfectly.

Image zoom Courtesy of Alta Colina

Image zoom Courtesy of Alta Colina

The Alta Colina tasting room is open daily, and with prior arrangements, visitors can taste among the barrels in the wine cellar. For a special experience, the Summit Wine Tasting includes a private tour and views from an outdoor deck high above the vineyards.

Paso Robles is home to a quaint downtown, appealing restaurants and cafes, wineries, distilleries, breweries, olive groves, antique shops, and outdoor activities. The newest hotel addition to downtown Paso Robles is The Piccolo, with a rooftop cocktail lounge, stylish rooms, and champagne vending machine. By overwhelming demand, the Paso Robles outdoor art installation, Field of Light at Sensorio by Bruce Munro, has been extended through June 30. Visitors stroll through the 15-acres of rolling hills illuminated by 58,800 fiber-optic spheres for a stunning experience and another reason to visit this central California town, whether with your group at the Trailer Pond or an individual stay in town.