8 Amazing All-inclusive Vacations in Hawaii for a Stress-free Getaway

These all-inclusive vacations in Hawaii bundle flights, meals, lodging, and activities, so you can enjoy a stress-free getaway in paradise.

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

A vacation - especially in a place like Hawaii - is meant to transport you away from the stresses of everyday life. But booking flights, researching hotels, and making reservations can be a lot of work - and let's be honest, no one wants to spend time planning a day-by-day itinerary when they're in paradise. That's where all-inclusive vacations come in. You can pick your dates and let the pros figure out the details.

But where to start? While Hawaii is home to plenty of beautiful, centrally located resorts - like Waikiki's Ritz-Carlton Residences, 'Alohilani Resort, and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort - all-inclusive resorts aren't common. That's why travelers looking for a one-stop shop should seek out vacation planning companies that bundle together flights, meals, lodging, transportation, and activities under one flat rate. To lend a hand, we've done the legwork and checked out some of the Aloha State's travel companies and their best all-inclusive Hawaii vacation packages.

Single-island All-inclusive Vacations

6 Days on Hawaii (Big Island) - Hawaii Aloha Travel

If you have your heart set on visiting an active volcano or experiencing some stark black-sand beaches, there's nowhere better than the island of Hawaii (Big Island). On this six-day, all-inclusive vacation, you'll experience all that and more, thanks to the included rental car, activities, and central, four-star accommodations.

Rates include airfare, lodging, a rental car, meals, and a selection of excursions such as visiting a Kona coffee farm and diving with manta rays. Hawaii Aloha Travel tailors the trip to fit your budget and expectations, so prices vary.

Walking on a field of lava on the Pacific coast near Kalapana on the Big Island of Hawaii at dawn. Credit: Getty Images

6 Days on Maui - Tripmasters

This six-day adventure on Maui offers the ease of an all-inclusive vacation without losing the traveler's anonymity. The trip's big costs - flights, rental car, and lodging - are bundled, but it's up to you to determine where you eat and what you do. Described as a "self-drive" Maui getaway, you'll pick up your rental car on arrival and can spend the following days however you please, whether that's driving the scenic Hana Highway or laying by the pool at your hotel.

Rates include round-trip airfare, lodging, and a rental car, and they vary depending on your departure airport, dates, and length of stay.

8 Days on Oahu - Aloha Hawaiian Vacations

While a multi-island trip is great, to really experience a place, you need to spend more than a few days there. That's the thinking behind this all-inclusive experience on Oahu. From the moment you set foot on Hawaiian soil (and enjoy the scent of your obligatory lei), you'll be transported to another world - one where you live in a Waikiki resort, take your breakfast by the beach, and spend the day boating to a hidden island or snorkeling with sea turtles.

Rates start at $2,890 and include airfare, lodging, meals, and a broad selection of daily activities.

6 Days on Kauai - Hawaii Aloha Travel

Kauai is a must for travelers craving a place to reset and rejuvenate. Its quiet charm and nature-rich landscapes provide a true escape from the hustle and bustle of the world. The Hawaii Aloha Travel all-inclusive experience includes a private tour of Waimea Canyon and the South Shore as well as a trip to the secret falls near Wailua River. You'll also have a rental car, so you can surf Hanalei Bay or head south to Poipu Beach Park to look for whales and sea turtles.

The six-day trip includes beachfront accommodations at a four-star hotel, airport transfers, a rental car, meals, and two tours. Hawaii Aloha Travel tailors the trip to fit your budget and expectations, so prices vary.

Inter-island All-inclusive Hawaii Vacations

7 Days on Oahu and Maui - YMT Vacations

If you're looking for a vacation that offers plenty of time to unwind, this two-island getaway might be your ticket. The trip starts in Oahu, where you'll meet your local tour director. They'll be integral in welcoming you to the islands and providing insider knowledge on what to see and do during your trip. After a few nights spent relaxing and sightseeing on Oahu, you'll hop aboard an inter-island flight to Maui, where you'll spend a few days exploring the Valley Isle.

The trip includes lodging, one inter-island flight, a tour director, and sightseeing activities on both islands. Rates start at $1099 and do not include airfare to and from the mainland.

West Maui Mountains viewed from an area near Olowalu Credit: Getty Images

6+ Days on Hawaii, Kauai, and Maui - Tripmasters

This three-island itinerary is perfect for travelers who have either already experienced the splendor of Oahu or want to steer clear of the bustling capital city of Honolulu. The trip kicks off on Hawaii (Big Island), where you'll stay for two-plus nights before hopping on a plane to Kauai. After at least a couple of nights on the Garden Isle, you'll make your way to the third and final destination: Maui. After enjoying all that Maui has to offer, you'll fly back to the mainland.

The fully customizable trip is typically booked for six to nine days, but longer trips are available. And no matter how many days you have to spend in the Aloha State, the offer includes flights to and from the mainland, inter-island flights, and hotels for the duration of your trip. Rates can be as low as $1,109, but vary depending on your departure airport, dates, and length of stay.

11 Days Exploring 4 Islands - Aloha Hawaiian Vacations

Offering the full Hawaii experience, this trip with Aloha Hawaiian Vacations (a respected operation founded in 1982) introduces travelers to four Hawaiian islands during an 11-day, activity-filled adventure. You'll be based on the island of Oahu and can settle in at your Waikiki hotel, but you'll also be transported to the neighboring islands of Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (Big Island).

Rates start at $4,590 and include all airfare, lodging, meals, and activities ranging from canoe rides and hikes to tours of Pearl Harbor.

Aerial drone shot of Hanalei bay and beach on the north shore of Kauai in Hawaii Credit: Getty Images

6+ Days on Maui and Kauai - Tripmasters

Nature lovers will be drawn to the islands of Maui and Kauai, which are home to some of the most visually stunning landscapes, from pristine beaches to hidden waterfalls and lush valleys. During this all-inclusive trip, you'll spend three-plus days exploring Maui (don't miss Haleakala National Park and Wailea Beach) before hopping on a plane to Kauai, the island of soaring cliffs and plunging ravines. And since this excursion is fully customizable, you can stay on longer than the six-night minimum.