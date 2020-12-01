10 Best Affordable All-inclusives for Families and Couples, According to Hotels.com

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hotels.com rounded up 10 of the best affordable all-inclusive resorts around the world for every type of traveler.

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Looking for your next relaxing getaway? For some travelers, there’s nothing better than an all-inclusive vacation because they can spend more time lounging on a pristine, white-sand beach (with a fruity drink in hand, of course), snorkeling among colorful fishes, splashing in the pool, or dining out with loved ones without ever having to reach for their wallet. And even though some all-inclusives can be pretty pricey, others offer great value, with all meals, activities, and accommodations included in one fair price. Hotels.com rounded up some of the best affordable all-inclusive resorts, and they range from luxurious overwater villa hotels in the Maldives to family-friendly properties on the beautiful Mexican coast.

Here are 10 of the best affordable all-inclusive resorts, according to Hotels.com.

1. The Explorean, Cozumel, Mexico

With a private beach, beautiful outdoor pool, and a range of activities such as kayaking, snorkeling, biking, and yoga, this tranquil, 56-room resort is ideal for travelers looking for a tropical getaway. Cozumel is just a two-hour flight from Miami, and budget-conscious visitors can find great flight deals to the city, depending on the time of year. The all-inclusive rate covers on-site food and beverages, gratuities, taxes, beach and pool cabanas, and lots of activities (although there are some restrictions).

2. Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Runaway Bay, Jamaica

This adults-only all-inclusive has everything you need for a romantic vacation, with three pools, land and water sports, exercise classes, beautiful beaches, and gourmet dining at seven restaurants and five bars — all included in the room price. With rates as low as $200, this resort offers an affordable yet luxurious island vacation.

3. Divi Aruba, Oranjestad, Aruba

Although many all-inclusives are geared exclusively toward couples, kid-friendly resorts like Divi Aruba make for perfect family vacation destinations because there’s something for everyone. Parents can relax by the pool, while kids ages four to 12 are entertained at the free Sea Turtles Club. Or, the whole family can enjoy days packed with water sports and tours of nearby attractions. With the all-inclusive rate, guests can eat at 10 dining options, grab a drink at eight different bars, swim in four freshwater pools, and more, so they’ll never run out of fun things to do at this picturesque island resort.

4. Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Set to reopen later this year, the Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo has something for every type of traveler. Families will love the children’s water park, family suites, and kids’ and teen clubs, while couples will want to lounge by the pool and take advantage of on-site nightlife. The large, all-inclusive resort has six restaurants, eight bars, fitness classes, and a private beach.

5. Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, Willemstad, Curacao

Another beachfront all-inclusive that’s ideal for couples and families alike, the Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino is located within walking distance of some of the city’s most popular attractions. Of course, guests may never want to leave the property, thanks to its pristine private beach, oceanfront infinity pool, and three included restaurants and bars.

6. Warwick Paradise Island, Bahamas

Splash into the sparkling turquoise waters at this adults-only all-inclusive located just a 30-minute drive from the main international airport in the Bahamas. There’s a massive pool, a beautiful beach (with free beverage service), five restaurants, and more included, so guests can enjoy a relaxing vacation just a short flight from many East Coast cities.

7. Ninamu Resort, Tikehau, French Polynesia

If you’re dreaming of a secluded, intimate getaway a bit farther afield, the 10-room Ninamu Resort could be the all-inclusive for you. Food and beverages are included when you book one of the resort’s charming bungalows, as are water activities such as kayaking, sailing, snorkeling, and windsurfing. Other activities, like scuba diving excursions, are available for a fee, and alcoholic beverages and gratuities are not included, but with an affordable rate, you probably won’t mind spending a few extra bucks to make your French Polynesian vacation even better.

8. Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Five restaurants, four bars, six outdoor pools, and white-sand beaches await guests at Windjammer Landing on stunning St. Lucia. Spacious family villas, activities for young kids and teens, and plenty of things to do, including snorkeling, sailing, pilates, yoga, and more (all of which are included), make for a memorable family vacation.

9. Robinson Club Maldives, Funamadua, Maldives

You might not expect to see an overwater bungalow on a list of affordable resorts, but Robinson Club Maldives can make this bucket list dream a reality without breaking the bank. The all-inclusive property has several restaurants and bars, an outdoor pool, beach access (with free beach cabanas), and more, so you can have a relaxing getaway in one of the world’s most beautiful locales.

10. The Royal Cancun, Mexico