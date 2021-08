Sometimes you might not be up for the effort it takes to plan a vacation — booking a place to stay, finding restaurants to eat at, looking up activities to do. That’s where all-inclusive resorts come into play. You only need to pick your destination, book flights, and find a resort. But sometimes, all-inclusive properties can be pricey — and understandably so, you’re paying for the convenience of having your meals served on-site and your activities and entertainment taken care of. Luckily, there are less expensive options for all-inclusive travelers on a budget. Here are some of our favorites.