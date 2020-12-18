Take Glamping to the Next Level With These Airstream Trailer Airbnbs

One of the great things about booking a stay on Airbnb is that there are seemingly endless options when it comes to the type of accommodations. You can just as easily find a centrally-located apartment as you can score a reservation a beachfront cottage. There are plenty of unique rentals to explore on Airbnb, including farm stays, houseboats, and even refurbished Airstream trailers. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind vacation, consider staying in one of these vintage camper van rentals. From an ultra-luxurious remodeled Airstream in Malibu to a cozy, vintage-themed trailer just outside of Austin, Texas, these vacation rentals will be sure to provide an experience unlike any hotel or bed and breakfast you've visited before.