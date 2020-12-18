Take Glamping to the Next Level With These Airstream Trailer Airbnbs
One of the great things about booking a stay on Airbnb is that there are seemingly endless options when it comes to the type of accommodations. You can just as easily find a centrally-located apartment as you can score a reservation a beachfront cottage. There are plenty of unique rentals to explore on Airbnb, including farm stays, houseboats, and even refurbished Airstream trailers. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind vacation, consider staying in one of these vintage camper van rentals. From an ultra-luxurious remodeled Airstream in Malibu to a cozy, vintage-themed trailer just outside of Austin, Texas, these vacation rentals will be sure to provide an experience unlike any hotel or bed and breakfast you've visited before.
Keep reading for our favorite Airstream rentals available on Airbnb around the country.
Unique Remodeled Airstream: Phoenix, AZ
This bright and airy Airstream trailer is located in a neighborhood in downtown Phoenix, AZ, allowing guests to enjoy the city while feeling right at home. And although there are modern amenities, like a kitchenette and full bathroom, you'll still get the vintage feel of the Airstream with the traditional glossy aluminum throughout.
To book: airbnb.com, $81/night
The Glamper: Columbia, PA
This 1975 Airstream Land Yacht has been completely remodeled, offering a cozy bedroom, well-equipped kitchen, and spacious bathroom. You'll also find plenty of room to lounge and barbecue outside, making this an ideal rental for summertime getaways.
To book: airbnb.com, $186/night
Wonderlust Airstream: Joshua Tree, CA
Located in Joshua Tree, CA, this Airstream trailer has been refurbished to provide the luxuries of home in a secluded desert retreat. At this Airbnb, you'll find two wooden decks, a hot tub, outdoor shower, and built-in barbecue.
To book: airbnb.com, $318/night
Vintage Airstream: East Austin, Texas
This refurbished Airstream trailer has tons of vintage flair, from its map wallpaper to the clawfoot tub in the bathroom. Plus, it's located in a backyard garden, offering a lush escape just outside Austin.
To book: airbnb.com, $71/night
Airstream Eco Retreat Above the Clouds: Malibu, CA
Take glamping to the next level with this luxe Airstream vacation rental that offers stunning ocean views, located in the secluded hills of Malibu. Sliding glass doors in the living and sleeping space allow you to enjoy the scenery at all times. Plus, the wooden deck with lounge space, a fire pit, and wooden hot tub will make you want to spend as much time as possible outdoors.
To book: airbnb.com, $864/night
'Gypsy' the 1976 Airstream: Knoxville, MD
This charming vintage Airstream is located on over 10 acres of retired farmland, allowing guests to enjoy a peaceful escape. The trailer includes a spacious dining and living area with plenty of windows, as well as a California king size bed.
To book: airbnb.com, $265/night
Funky Little Charmer Airstream: Charleston, SC
This stylish Airbnb is an Instagrammer's dream. With beautiful wood floors and paneling, soft lighting, and light and airy linens, you'll feel right at home in this vintage Airstream trailer. It's located in the charming Riverland Terrace neighborhood, so you'll be able to enjoy tons of local flair, from farmer's markets to antique shops.
To book: airbnb.com, $97/night
Tiki Airstream Oasis: Atlanta, GA
Stay in a refurbished 1956 Airstream trailer, styled as a vintage tiki bar, just outside of Atlanta. In addition to the cozy interior, complete with a queen-size bed, sofa, and table for two, you can also enjoy a spacious outdoor area, which features a fire pit, sunshade, and plenty of room to relax.
To book: airbnb.com, $91/night
