Or buy one of your own and hit the road in style.

Stay in an Adorable Airstream Decked Out by Pottery Barn in One of California's Favorite Small Cities

Combine beautiful hikes and hot springs; down-to-earth wineries and craft breweries; one-of-a-kind boutiques and galleries; wellness spas and yoga/meditation studios; and an authentic focus on farm-to-table dining, and you get Ojai, a special little city just over two hours northwest of Los Angeles in a valley of the Topatopa Mountains.

Over the years, Ojai has become a favorite escape from city life for many of California's urbanites — but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it began to draw in new travelers looking for small-town destinations with outdoor activities. And as many of those same travelers started to dip their toes into camping and glamping, Caravan Outpost began to see its Airstream trailers book up week after week.

A perfectly timed Airstream collaboration with Pottery Barn didn't hurt.

Palm trees, picnic tables, and Airstream trailers at Caravan Outpost in Ojai Credit: Nina Ruggiero

Just a few minutes' walk from the heart of downtown Ojai, Caravan Outpost was already an Instagram-ready oasis, with 10 Airstream trailers among thick palm trees, string lights, yellow-and-white umbrellas, and bicycles to match. Bring in some Airstream x Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailers, however, and it's a whole new ball game.

Airstream Pottery Barn bedroom Credit: Courtesy of Airstream

Known for its timeless furnishings and homewares, Pottery Barn worked with Airstream to transform its 28-foot trailers into dream retreats, keeping both style and comfort in mind as more people entered remote work and saw the opportunity to spend longer periods of time on the road.

Airstream Pottery Barn dining area Credit: Courtesy of Airstream

Pottery Barn's signature touches are everywhere: The cushy seating areas are custom-made, including a couch that can be pulled out as an extra bed; the chic dinette table is solid oak wood. The matte-black faucet and stainless-steel sink in the kitchen look like they're straight out of a catalog, and the linen window coverings let guests cozy up and take respite from the outside world without feeling boxed in. Custom storage solutions throughout promise the space doesn't seem to shrink when you unpack.

For two adults — one who grew up vacationing in a camper van, the other (me) a total rookie — and our golden retriever, it immediately felt like home. We quickly took to hanging out on the couch in the evenings, record player rolling, and gathering around the dinette or the outdoor table for coffee in the mornings before heading out to explore the area. Each day, we picked up on a new detail created for our convenience. Even the bathroom (my personal biggest fear) was inviting, and though small, of course, its design wouldn't be out of place in a trendy boutique hotel.

Airstream patio at Caravan Outpost Ojai Credit: Nina Ruggiero

Airstream exterior sink with cocktails Credit: Courtesy of Airstream

Not all Airstreams at Caravan Outpost have been outfitted by Pottery Barn. To experience this one for yourself, you'll need to specifically reserve it. It will be stationed there into 2022, reps for Airstream said, but you'll want to book fast before it sells out.

Cozy up in bed with a new read from Bart's Books — a legendary outdoor bookstore in town — or sit out beneath the palms and crack open a bottle of red from The Ojai Vineyard or one of the other local wine clubs you'll inevitably join, and before you know it, you might just find yourself dreaming of downsizing and making Airstream life a full-time adventure. I know we did.

See full specs and info about getting your own Airstream x Pottery Barn trailer here.