From Off-road Wheelchairs to Therapeutic Surfing, Airbnb Is Offering Experiences and Stays With 'Accessibility in Mind'

With countries opening borders, and millions of vaccines rolling out each day, the return to travel is here. Truly, it couldn't come at a better time with summer vacations just around the corner. And, to ensure everyone can live their adventurous lives to the fullest, Airbnb is highlighting ways "to get closer to nature through Experiences designed by hosts with accessibility in mind and places to stay with accessibility features."

In honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day in May, Airbnb partnered with No Barriers, a non-profit organization that empowers people of all backgrounds and abilities to get out and explore nature.

"More than 90% of No Barriers community members say they are ready to explore the world this summer, with nearly 90% planning visits to natural areas and 53% to urban centers," Erik Weihenmayer, co-founder of No Barriers, shared on Airbnb. "Yet, people with disabilities need more accessible options when it comes to planning travel and activities. We are glad to see Airbnb is working to help fill that need and we are honored to be partnering with Airbnb to help make more accessible adventures possible for our community this summer."

Airbnb experiences with accessibility in mind showing beach excursions Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"As part of our mission of belonging, we continue working to grow the number of stays and Experiences for guests with accessibility needs," Suzanne Edwards, Airbnb's head of accessibility standards, shared in a statement. "With guests starting to embrace the great outdoors again, I'm delighted to highlight adventurous Experiences, from a beginner's horseback ride designed for neurodiverse guests to an adaptive canoe excursion. As a full-time wheelchair user, I've also been inspired by Hosts' stylish rural homes with accessibility features."