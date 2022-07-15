Airbnb Wants to Send 6 Friends on a 19-day, 5-country Train Tour Through Europe — How to Enter

As air travel has been experiencing a variety of issues — to say the least — due to high demand and too few crew members leading to delayed and canceled flight, train travel is having a moment.

And Airbnb is getting in on it.

In July, the home rental giant announced it's partnering with Interrail, an all-in-one European train Pass, to celebrate its 50th anniversary by giving away a train trip unlike any other for up to six friends (or family members, or coworkers, or bring along five total strangers if you'd like).

For the trip, the intrepid group, Airbnb explained in a statement, will embark on "an epic slow travel journey connecting remarkable historic homes across the continent."

Claudia Zalla/Courtesy of Airbnb

The train trip, which lasts for 19 days, will take its passengers on a bespoke Interrail journey with overnight stays in historic homes along the way, including an English mansion, a French chateau, a Catalan manor, an Italian villa, and a German castle.

Would-be train travelers have until July 20 to enter to win.

"We are excited to be offering this epic adventure which celebrates the golden age of 19th-century travel, when there was more time to appreciate adventures with friends and family for longer," Emmanuel Marill, Airbnb's Europe, Middle East, and Africa regional director, shared. "By combining the very best of train travel with the best of heritage in Europe, we hope travelers will reconnect with history and culture and enjoy travel as it once was."

Claudia Zalla/Courtesy of Airbnb

But, just in case you don't win, you can still stay at any of the homes that are a part of the trip, as they are all bookable under Airbnb's new historical homes category, which lists more than 20,000 heritage buildings across Europe.

"Timed to coincide with Interrail's 50th anniversary, the Airbnb Heritage Tour shines a spotlight, not only on the freedom and flexibility offered by traveling with Interrail, but also on the rich heritage that these rail lines provide access to and the chance to go one stop further in connecting with Europe," Nadine Koszler, Eurail's head of marketing, added.

Claudia Zalla/Courtesy of Airbnb

"We clearly see a rising demand for this kind of travel – this year alone, we've seen the number of travelers exceed that of 2019 pre-pandemic levels. We're thrilled to partner with Airbnb and to advocate for the positive impact rail travel can have in the world."

Ready to enter? See all the homes that are part of the tour and all the entry details here.