13 Luxury Vacations That Are Surprisingly Affordable

Planning a vacation is never an easy task, especially when it's time to talk about budget. But luxury vacations don't actually need to break the bank. We think it's time for you to take the trip of a lifetime without spending your life savings, so we've found 13 vacation ideas that will leave you in awe of the trip and the price.

Stay in a French Castle for $88

Rent a castle in France on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

While some Airbnb listings — like Kylie Jenner's $50-million rental in Turks and Caicos — are only for the very wealthy, the hospitality industry also has hidden gems for the more budget-conscious traveler. Jet off to France and live out your royal dreams staying in a three-bedroom castle with a pool for as little as $88/night.

Go Glamping for Under $50 a Night

Glamping Credit: Getty Images

Stylish glamping stays from tents to private chalets are available at a range of price points, with several options under $100 a night — there are even eco-bungalows in Mexico's Akumal from $47 a night.

Find Your Joie De Vivre in Paris for Under $200 a Night

Affordable Paris vacation rentals by Paris Perfect Credit: Courtesy of Paris Perfect

Experience the fabulous life of a French local with Paris Perfect. The vacation rental agency provides accommodation options at some of the most unreal apartments in the City of Lights with rates from less than $200 a night. You can even filter by apartments with an Eiffel Tower view, which start at $335 a night. Plus, since you'll have a kitchen, you can even save more by cooking some meals at home.

Fly Private at Economy Prices

The wing of a JSX private plane Credit: Courtesy of JSX

A ticket through JSX, a semi private-flight experience at (almost) commercial airline prices, gives you access to a private terminal, where you can go from parking to takeoff in 15 minutes. No more being stressed out about getting to the airport early, waiting in long lines, or squeezing into a coach seat. The catch: Flights are only available between a few cities, including many on the West Coast and in Texas as well as Miami, Florida, and Westchester County, New York.

Spring for A Cheap and Chic Colombian Getaway

The old city wall in Cartagena, Bolivar, Colombia Credit: Getty Images

Colombia's port city of Cartagena seems to be on everyone's travel bucket list these days. Make that dream trip a reality with an affordable booking at Oz Hotel, a chic spot with nightly rates starting at $39 a night. It's located near the beach and also has a rooftop terrace with city views.

Stay in Dar es Salaam Instead of Zanzibar Resorts

Sunset on the water in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania Credit: Rodger Shija/EyeEm/Getty Images

Tourists — especially newlyweds — are quick to head to resorts in Zanzibar, Tanzania. While there's no denying the quality of these expensive seaside accommodations, don't forget that it's possible to have a similar luxury beach experience on the Tanzanian mainland for a much more affordable price. The Ramada by Wyndham in Dar es Salaam — with rooms from $147 a night — is located along the shores of Jangwani beach. It's a budget-friendly way to enjoy the waves of the Indian Ocean while taking in the nearby city center. The hotel also offers airport shuttles and late checkout.

Live It Up in New York City

Brooklyn, New York Credit: Auseklis/Getty Images

Instead of squeezing yourself into Manhattan for an average, over-priced hotel room, venture out into Brooklyn for equally trendy neighborhoods — here's looking at you, Bushwick and Williamsburg — for much more affordable rates.

Book a Taste of Thailand

Ayutthaya, Thailand Credit: Rachata Wannaphahul/EyeEm/Getty Images

Opt for a stress-free yet unforgettable getaway to Southeast Asia on this Friendly Planet vacation across Thailand, a 10-day trip that will only set you back $1,849 a person. With roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, and visits to some of the country's most historic attractions (such as Ayutthaya, an ancient city and UNESCO World Heritage Site) included, this deal is hard to pass up.

Stay at a Five-star Resort on the Amalfi Coast for Less Than $300 a Night

Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi, and NH Collection property Credit: Courtesy of NH Collection Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi/Preferred Hotels

This five-star beauty is elegant and historic. What used to be a 13th-century monastery has been converted into an Amalfi Coast hotel with some of the most spectacular views around. Almost all of the rooms look out to sea, and even though it's perched high up a cliff, it's only a five-minute walk to the harbor and city center. There's also a majestic Catholic church at the hotel for those looking to tie the knot. Rates start at $274 a night if you book direct, though you may be able to score an even lower deal on sites like Expedia.

Book a Standalone Casita in Mexico With Private Pool Views

Hotel Las Brisas, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Las Brisas Acapulco

A stay at one of the oceanside suites at Hotel Las Brisas in Acapulco, Mexico, is your chance to truly treat yourself without breaking the bank. Starting at $157 a night, you can book a casita with a private pool overlooking incredible views.

Stay in a Cabana on the Beach in Tulum for $200 a Night

Interior bedroom suite with high ceilings and decorated in a Bohemian styling Credit: Courtesy of Ahua Tulum

Stunning accommodations and private beach access make Ahau Tulum worth visiting. Depending on the time of year, you could book a stay in one of the charming Bali Huts starting at $200 a night.

Relax on the Siem Reap River in Cambodia

Inside room suite at Jaya House River Park Credit: Courtesy of Jaya House Hotels

Breathe easy with a stay at this intimate 36-room, five-star hotel alongside the Siem Reap River in Cambodia. All of the rooms at Jaya House River Park have either balcony views or direct garden or pool access, and it's just a short ride to Angkor Wat. Nightly room rates start around $109 a night, depending on the season.

Fall in Love With Franschhoek, South Africa

Franschhoek, South Africa Credit: pilesasmiles/Getty Images

The sunny vineyards of Franschhoek, South Africa are a wine-lover's paradise, and planning a trip during the low season will help you score hotels at unbelievably low prices. As an example, check out the Franschhoek Boutique Hotel, which starts at $100 a night and is situated a few steps from one of the trolley stops that conveniently connects you to various wineries in the area.