That May beach getaway might not be as out of reach as you'd think.

These U.S. Destinations Have the Best Deals for Last-minute May Travel, According to Expedia

If you're craving sun, sand, and surf but haven't even begun the booking process, don't despair — you can still squeeze in a spring trip to the beach without spending a fortune.

The public relations team at Expedia Group told Travel + Leisure by email that even though summer vacation homes on Vrbo, a vacation rental company owned by Expedia, are being snatched up earlier than ever — outpacing last summer by nearly 15 percent — there are still a handful of destinations where you can still find a good deal. And that includes a last-minute trip to the beach.

Expedia reports that there are several beach destinations across the U.S. — from Hawaii and California to Alabama and Florida — that still have availability and good rates for last-minute travel in May. The five beachy destinations below still have an average daily rate (ADR) that's under $400 a night or are showing prices that are comparable to the same timeframe in 2019. (That's saying something considering that we're in the midst of a travel surge.)

San Diego, California

The Big Island, Hawaii

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Pensacola, Florida

In addition to showing availability and stable prices — and providing a much-needed spring escape — each of the beach destinations offers travelers a little something different. You'll find water sports and coastal trails at Gulf Shores, a strip of sugar-white sand as far as the eye can see in Pensacola, and a mix of city and surf in San Diego. Travelers to Virginia Beach can cruise the three-mile boardwalk or visit one of the area's state parks. The inclusion of Hawaii on the list is particularly impressive. After the state lifted travel restrictions in March, Expedia reported a nearly 30 percent increase in searches for spring and summer trips to Hawaii's major ports.

A weekend spent lounging on Hawaii's Hapuna Beach — or any of the beach destinations above — is welcome news for travelers who have historically gone to places like Mexico and the Caribbean for their beach fix. According to Expedia, those two beach destinations are seeing double-digit percentage increases in demand when compared to 2019.