This Is Officially the World's Second Longest Zip Line
In 2016, Guinness World Records officially named Toro Verde Adventure Park in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, as home to the world's longest zip line.
The award-winning thrill ride, whose record was beaten in 2018 by the 9,290-foot-long Jebel Jais Flight in the United Arab Emirates, measures approximately 7,234 feet long and stretches 1,200 feet above the ground. Its name? "The Monster."
If the promise of incredible forest views and the ability to feel like a bird is not enough to tempt visitors, Toro Verde also used the buzz around "The Monster" as an opportunity to donate to the Ricky Martin Foundation, which fights against human trafficking, every time someone used the ride.
All in all, it seems like just the thing to make the list of the world's coolest zip lines.