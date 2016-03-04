This Is Officially the World's Second Longest Zip Line

At 7,234 feet long, this Puerto Rico zip line was deemed the world's longest by the Guinness World Records, only to be beaten by Jebel Jais Flight in the U.A.E. in 2018.

In 2016, Guinness World Records officially named Toro Verde Adventure Park in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, as home to the world's longest zip line.

The award-winning thrill ride, whose record was beaten in 2018 by the 9,290-foot-long Jebel Jais Flight in the United Arab Emirates, measures approximately 7,234 feet long and stretches 1,200 feet above the ground. Its name? "The Monster."

El Monstroo Credit: El Monstroo

If the promise of incredible forest views and the ability to feel like a bird is not enough to tempt visitors, Toro Verde also used the buzz around "The Monster" as an opportunity to donate to the Ricky Martin Foundation, which fights against human trafficking, every time someone used the ride.