The money can be used for guided climbing trips, avalanche awareness classes, and more.

You Can Apply for a $1,000 Grant for Your Next Outdoor Adventure — Here's How

Tincup Whiskey wants everyone to know that adventure, friendship, and a good drink all go hand in hand.

The alcohol company has teamed up with the American Alpine Club (AAC) for the Partner in Adventure grant, which could help climbers go after their next summit.

What is a partner in adventure, you ask? “A partner in adventure is there as you dream up your next ambitious pursuit. They encourage you to push beyond your comfort zone and motivate you to explore the world in ways that are meaningful to you. They galvanize you to take on new challenges, grow your skills, and imagine new adventures, by their side,” the company wrote.

As Forbes reported, the grant, which is open to applicants through the end of October, is available for teams of two for any outdoor skill-building adventure, provided it “leads to a new experience, furthers their outdoor knowledge, or leads them to be safer in the outdoors.”

Partners can apply for grants up to $1,000. The funding can be used for everything from guided climbing trips to learning to boulder to partaking in avalanche awareness classes. Outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels are encouraged to apply.

“Tincup and the AAC recognize that access to the adventures and the outdoors that many of us enjoy are not as available or welcoming to everyone,” Kenzie Schott, AAC grants administrator, shared with Forbes. “Through this program, Tincup and the AAC hope to take a small step toward making the outdoors a more equitable and welcoming place.”

Applicants must be 21 or older and U.S. residents. Candidates are also required to identify a certified guide, service, or course they’ll work with. “Be prepared to explain why you’ve chosen this objective and how you expect to achieve it. Be as specific as possible,” the application guidelines read. All classes or trips must be taken within a year of the grant award date.

Following the trip or course, applicants must submit a report to the AAC within two months.

“Recipients will act as American Alpine Club ambassadors to the wider climbing community and are expected to champion the mission and values of the Club,” the company explained. “Recipients should do their best to practice environmentally low impact and Leave No Trace ethics, acting as strong mountain stewards.”