This TikTok Shows How You Can Walk to Russia From the U.S. — and Cross a 22-hour Time Zone

International travel is a lot simpler than it sounds.

A TikTok user called laubandrew posted a video that explains just how you can actually walk from Alaska to Russia. The explanation is mostly hypothetical, but it's an interesting way to show just how close North America is to the Asian continent.

In the video, laubandrew notes the close proximity of two islands in the Bering Strait that mark the division between Russia and the United States. The first island is called Big Diomede, which is 25 miles off the coast of Russia, and the second island is called Little Diomede, which is about 16 miles off the coast of Alaska.

"These islands are only two-and-a-half miles apart," the TikTok user said in the video. "Which means that in the winter when the water freezes, you can walk from the United States in only 20 minutes."

Although, it's probably not recommended to walk to these islands. Although they are in close proximity to each other, the walk isn't quite so solid getting from the mainlands to the islands, especially in the dead of winter. In 1987, long distance swimmer Lynne Cox swam from one island to the other in about two hours, although this was in the middle of August.

But since they are parts of two different countries, the two islands are also in completely different time zones.

"To make matters even crazier, Big Diomede Island is 21 hours ahead of Little Diomede Island, which means that if you were to walk from the United States to Russia, you'd literally be walking into the next day. This is why they call Little Diomede 'Yesterdayland' and Big Diomede 'Tomorrowland,'" said the TikTok user.

Though we're used to seeing the U.S. and Russia on opposite sides of the map, the video certainly points out just how connected nations actually are, regardless of whether this is a practical way to travel or not.