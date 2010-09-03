The World's Most Remote Hotels

How to get there: A two-hour jet flight to Ulaanbaatar from Beijing (or 3 hours from Seoul), followed by a 60-minute prop-plane flight to Dalanzadgad, the provincial capital of the South Gobi, and a 90-minute drive along a dirt road.

The experience: Guests stay in one of 45 hand-made felt gers, or traditional nomadic tents inspired by the homes of nomadic herders. The roomy accommodations offer wood-burning stoves, felt carpets, indigenous furnishings, hand-painted wooden beds, and ceilings that open to the stars. Activities include camel trekking, horseback riding, and visiting families of sheep- and goat-herding nomads.

For more info: Three Camel Lodge