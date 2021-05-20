You Can Learn How to Snow Drift in a Jaguar While Driving in the Arctic Circle

You — yes, you — deserve to live out all your wildest travel fantasies. So go ahead, take a moment and dream big. Now, dream a little bigger. And bigger. Just a bit more. Need help? How about driving luxury performance cars on a frozen lake in the Arctic Circle? Yeah. That should do the trick.

As travel begins to open back up, the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy located in Arjeplog, Sweden wants you to know it's ready and willing to welcome you.

Aerial view of tracks from the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy Credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover

Surrounded by icy wilderness consisting of absolutely nothing but a vast frozen lake bordered by a hovering pine forest, the Jaguar Land Rover Ice Academy is every would-be stunt person's dream come true.

At the experience, guests can learn from the experts on how to maintain a consistent skid, the art of drifting, and even how to power slide. Those who've been before can even level up to the advanced class for a "white-knuckle ride" with instructors. In both classes, guests will get to do it all while behind the wheel of the latest Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, including the Jaguar F-TYPE and the Land Rover Defender.

Beyond the driving, guests are also welcome to explore more of the Arctic through husky sled rides, snowmobiling, and the chance to take a few hot laps on the frozen lake. Guests can also choose to relax in their room at the Hotel Silverhatten, the largest hotel in Arjeplog. Per-driver cost sits at $5,496.80 (£3,895) for three nights and two days of driving.