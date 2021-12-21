Yes, it's as incredible as it sounds.

Ski and Sail the Fjords of Norway in the Same Day With This Epic Adventure Package

Ready to level up from surfing and skiing in the same day? Then it's time to head to Norway.

Up Norway, a luxury travel curator, created a new experience ski enthusiasts need to add to their to-do lists ASAP. It's a journey that takes guests to the Sunnmore Alps, famous for both its alpine skiing and fjord views, for mornings filled with skiing and afternoons filled with sailing.

A skier going down a mountain in Norway Credit: Courtesy of Uteguiden

The Ski and Sail Journey couples guided summit-to-fjord runs with a private boat trip around Hjørundfjord. Guests can even opt for an extended option, which includes an overnight stay aboard an expedition ship that takes guests to different runs throughout the fjord.

A boat sailing through a fjord in Norway Credit: Courtesy of Kristin Kellogg

The four-day Ski and Sail Journey begins in the city of Ålesund. There, travelers will get the chance to view the colorful art nouveau architecture and enjoy a local meal while watching fishing boats pass by. Then, it's out into the wilderness.

Guests on the Ski and Sail Journey will meet their private ski instructor and set sail through the Hjørundfjord on a private 40-foot boat as they make their way to Storfjord. For the next two nights, guests will sleep at a five-star boutique hotel that provides panoramic views of the glorious land outside.

Interior of Hotel Brosundet in Norway Credit: Courtesy of Marte Garmann

During the day, guests will ski from the mountaintops down to the fjords. At the base, they'll have the chance to warm up in an outdoor sauna and dig into more local meals prepared by the fireside.

Sitting around a fire-pit at The Ingalls Credit: Courtesy of The Ingalls/62°NORD

Four days not enough for you? Up Norway also invites guests to combine the Ski and Sail Journey with a getaway to Svalbard. On that trip, guests can search for the Northern Lights, go dog sledding, and seek out winter wildlife including whales, seals, reindeer, and even polar bears.