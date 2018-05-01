These Adventure Runs Are the Best Way to See the World on Foot

This year's Boston Marathon wasn't meant to be an adventure run, but for the finishers it certainly seemed like one. The runners trudged through continuous downpours of rain, wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour and temperatures in the mid-30s. Some had to stop at warming tents along the course, and about 2,500 runners received medical treatment, many for hypothermia.

Runners who finished the race may not have been planning to challenge themselves with treacherous conditions on top of a 26.2 mile run with a lot of hills. But other athletes and weekend warriors like seeking out races and runs that come with extra thrills and obstacles (sometimes literally).

Adventure runs are becoming more and more popular. Some have challenging courses with steep climbs and rugged terrains. Others have puzzles to solve and maps to follow. And others have actual obstacles to conquer as part of the course. Here are a few of the best.