This Scientific Expedition Will Take You to See the Titanic Wreckage in Real Life — for $125,000

Near, far, wherever you are –– you can apply to tag along on a scientific expedition to the Titanic.

According to Lonely Planet, travelers and history buffs can apply to go on six planned dives to explore the Titanic in 2021 as “mission specialists.” These dives, organized by OceanGate Expeditions, will have a crew of scientists, filmmakers, and explorers who will collect photographs, video, laser scans, and sonar data of the wreckage in order to study and preserve the undersea site.

The lucky “mission specialists” will get hands-on training and will have the opportunity to visit the ocean floor in a submersible watercraft as it scans the shipwreck for data, as well as help with navigation, maintenance, and cataloguing, according to Lonely Planet. These deep dives will last eight to 10 hours.

Unfortunately, you won’t be paid for this expedition. There are currently nine positions available for the dives, which all begin at a cost of $125,000 (plus an extra $50,000 for other parts of the journey). But, the cost of the booking also includes a private cabin on the expedition, and each expedition lasts either nine or ten days, Lonely Planet reported.

Each expedition will depart from Newfoundland, except the first and last ones, which will depart from the Eastern coast of the U.S. The first expedition is planned for May 2021. Preferred candidates are “citizen scientists” who are able to board small boats on rough seas, be at least 18 years old, be adaptable and comfortable with changing schedules and plans, have basic balance, mobility and flexibility, have a valid passport, and be able to live on a vessel with the crew, according to the OceanGate Expeditions website..

In order to be considered, you must first apply for the position online. The company will then contact potential candidates, who will interview via Skype or Zoom. If chosen, candidates must sign a training agreement and submit payment.

For more information or to join the expeditions, visit the OceanGate Expeditions website.