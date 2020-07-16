The North Face Is Launching a Virtual Summer Camp With Expert Photographers, Artists, Climbers, and Explorers

Like most things in 2020 summer camps mostly aren't happening. This means many children around the nation will have to forgo the in-person magic of playing, camping, and roasting marshmallows together in person. However, thanks to companies like The North Face, kids are at least getting to experience camp in a virtual environment.

This summer, The North Face is bringing together an unbelievable group of global athletes to offer two free weeks of online and offline programming that will “safely bring the spirit of the outdoors to kids wherever they are,” the company explained in a statement.

Families can now register for the company’s Base Camp, which kicks off on July 20 and is lead by athletes from The North Face global team, including climber, photographer, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Jimmy Chin. At the camp, The North Face says, kids will get to experience the “wonders of exploration and offer relatable education on a diverse range of topics and skills to spark curiosity and inspire kids during these challenging times.”

Week one includes a seminar on Adventure Photography with Chin. As part of the seminar, kids will get a “crash course in snapping epic shots and learning to make their own pinhole cameras.”

During the first week, campers will also get the chance to learn about geometric designs with climber Nina Williams. She’ll share her knowledge on “natural formed patterns and shares how to create a masterpiece with items found in the backyard.”

And lastly, for week one, campers can learn about the right snacks to pack for a climb with climber Ashima Shiraishi so they can have the best fuel to keep exploring.