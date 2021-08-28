Where to Surf, Board, and Hike in Northern Michigan, and the One Clothing Brand That'll Guide You Through It All

In order to access M22's microadventures, you've got to cop a copy of their coveted book or a set of cards, both of which feature all 30 of their carefully-curated adventure itineraries. These quick-reference card sets are ideal for those on the go and packing light, but they frequently sell out, so be sure to connect with the brand on Instagram or via newsletter to stay informed about restocks. That said, once you get to Traverse City, pay a visit to the newly expanded M22 storefront where these travel-friendly Microadventure cards are available for purchase, and grab any other attire you may need for your trip. However you get your hands on one, these physical guides act as adventure catalogues and make planning travel to northern Michigan pretty much fool-proof.