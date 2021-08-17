This Luxury Utah Resort Will Teach You How to Be a Real-life Cowboy on a Cattle Drive

Woman on horseback with western attire at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

Ever wanted to know what it's like to be a real-life cowboy? Now's your chance to find out.

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, located near Park City, Utah, is offering guests the rare chance to live like a cowboy on a real-life cattle drive. The experience, called the Gathering, is a glimpse at the western cowboy tradition of gathering the cows from their summer grazing grounds in the mountains to their winter grazing grounds in the valley.

Group horseback ride at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

This week-long experience also includes a series of rituals, traditions, and heritage events, set through intentional gatherings with horses, outdoor adventures, as well as learning more about farming and food. Guests can also customize their experience by choosing one of the three itineraries (Equine, Culinary, or Adventure) during their stay.

The Equine itinerary allows guests to gather with Blue Sky cowboy and trainer Jake Smolik, where he will teach them the best riding practices, as well as techniques for cutting and roping calves in order to effectively gather and move them down the mountain.

Those who choose the Culinary itinerary will join Chef Galen Zamarra and other culinary talents such as Matthew Biancaniello — from Eat your Drink and the infamous Saison from San Francisco — to curate and enjoy some cooking experiences that highlight local offerings from the Wasatch mountain harvest.

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

And outdoorsy people who choose the Adventure itinerary will be able to gather for a week of unique adventures on both the water and the land, guided by experts who will lead and teach a number of exciting excursions, from learning about habits of trout to the art of sporting clays. Other parts of the Gathering experience also include cultural events like ballet performances, yoga, cocktail and dining experiences, and much more. There are even lessons on butter churning, crafting cocktail, and cheese making.

The Equine and Culinary itineraries can accommodate a maximum of 10 guests while the Adventure itinerary can accommodate up to 12 guests, so it's good to book as soon as possible.

The Gathering experience will take place Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, 2021. All Blue Sky guests also get chances to see some live music, art, and take part in activities like skiing and snowboarding (winter), biking, fly fishing, and more.

For more information or to make a booking, visit The Gathering at The Lodge at Blue Sky website.