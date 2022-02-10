Canada's Kluane National Park Is a Remote Adventure Paradise With Glaciers, Hiking, and Rafting

Around the ice field's edges, glaciers reach down into the valleys and melt into lakes and rivers, or hurl themselves into the cold ocean at the northern end of Alaska's Inside Passage (a naturally sheltered sea route between the mainland and the islands of the Pacific Northwest). In some places, the mantle of ice is more than 3,000 feet thick.

On a crisp gray morning last October, I sat in the passenger seat of a single-engine plane as it climbed above Kluane National Park & Reserve in western Canada's Yukon territory. A dense layer of cloud hung above us, but farther ahead, at the top of the glacier-carved river valley, the sky was clear. We popped out from under the cloud almost at the same moment that the rock, running water, and evergreen forest below us began to vanish under a layer of ice. Soon, the plane was soaring over the Kluane ice field, a conglomeration of glaciers so vast and unbroken that it appears from the sky as one wide, white expanse: the world's largest ice field this side of Antarctica or the Arctic Circle .

High peaks were all around us. There was 13,944-foot Mount Kennedy, where a tattered copy of JFK's inaugural address, left at the summit by Bobby Kennedy in tribute to his brother, is thought to still lie, frozen, under the snow. And straight ahead, the plane's nose pointed at 19,550-foot Mount Logan: the tallest mountain in Canada. Kluane, Canada's fifth-largest national park at more than 8,000 square miles, encompasses these giants and more. Yet this remote wilderness sees only around 30,000 visitors per year, most of them in the warmer months of May through September.

Even from 10,000 feet in the air, it's difficult to grasp the scale of this landscape. Ordinarily, flight turns the world into miniature, but the ice field only seemed more imposing as we climbed. Crevasses yawned, and I spied what looked like avalanche-prone terrain on the steep sides of the mountains. It was lovely, and it was terrifying.

In the 18th century, the Irish philosopher Edmund Burke articulated a distinction between the beautiful and the sublime, describing that feeling of awe evoked by the things he called "terrible objects." These were places, experiences, and landscapes that, as the British nature writer Robert Macfarlane puts it, "seized, terrified, and yet also somehow pleased the mind by dint of being too big, too high, too fast, too obscured, too powerful, too something, to be properly comprehended." Too big, too powerful, too something—that's Kluane.