Idaho's Salmon River Is a Whitewater Rafting Paradise

It was Leslie's 60th birthday celebration for herself. "If you have a 'zero' birthday, you kind of want to do something," she told me. The Middle Fork meant a great deal to her — she'd been there five times over the years — and she wanted to share its specialness with family and friends. Along for the week were her two grown sons, who live in California, and their significant others, and also many good friends and their spouses — from nearby Ketchum, from Boise, and beyond. "Half of these people have never been gone gone," she told me — that is, out in the bush, unplugged, for a week. Several weren't even particularly outdoorsy. She had booked a six-day trip with Far & Away, which is known for its comforts and high-touch service, as a way to feather-bed the landing.