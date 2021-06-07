You Can Camp in a Cave Big Enough to Hold a 14-story Building

Forget pitching a tent in the backyard. It's time to dream a little bigger about your outdoor adventures.

Unforgettable Travel, a luxury travel company, is now helping intrepid campers experience an overnight stay like no other with a camping trip at the entrance of one of the world's largest caverns in Vietnam.

Phong Nha Camping in Vietnam Cave by Unforgettable Travel Credit: Courtesy of Unforgettable Travel

Located in Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, Hang Sơn Đoòng and Hang Én are the world's largest and third-largest caves respectively. Unforgettable Travel is now offering an exclusive tour that includes a night camping in the entrance chamber of Hang Én, a cave large enough to fit a 14-story building inside — with room to spare.

"Trips to the world-famous caves are a popular way to make the most of the area's incredible natural wonders, and an overnight camping expedition offers an unforgettable experience in a part of Vietnam that very few people have had the chance to explore," the company shared in a statement.

The cave entry is only accessible by a helicopter or four-hour jungle trek from the nearest road. Guests taking part in the overnight camp with Unforgettable Travel will take the scenic route, first flying from Hanoi and spending a night in Dong Hoi, then heading into the park the next day. They will hike a total of 13.6 miles and explore 1.6 miles of caves along the way.

Phong Nha Camping in Vietnam Cave by Unforgettable Travel Credit: Courtesy of Unforgettable Travel

After spending the evening in the park, guests will hop aboard a train on to Hue / Hoi An or fly down to Ho Chi Minh City, depending on their route.

And here's the best part — you get to choose which direction you go at all times. All of Unforgettable Travel's trips are tailor-made and the itineraries on the website are there as suggestions only so guests can pick and choose how they want to see each destination. Though the camping experience of Phong Nga could be added to any of the itineraries, Unforgettable Travel recommends that it is best suited for the 'Complete Vietnam' package or 'Ultimate Vietnam Honeymoon' for added flair.