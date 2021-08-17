This Luxury Yacht Is Taking Passengers To Explore the Bottom of the Ocean — for $130,000 a Week
Underwater travel is the new space tourism.
When thinking about the future of travel, most people's minds turn straight to space tourism, where pioneers like Richard Branson, as well as luxury spaceflight companies, are charging a premium for tickets to launch risk-taking travelers into orbit. However, as one group of jetsetters looks up to the sky for their next adventure, another group of thrill-seekers are heading down to the deepest parts of the ocean for an exclusive glimpse into the unknown.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, despite Earth being roughly 70% water, more than 80% of our planet's oceans are unmapped, unobserved, and unexplored. In fact, there are more people who have traveled into space than who have traversed the ocean bottoms, making deep-sea adventure all the more appealing to travelers seeking a rare experience on a barely explored frontier.
Now, Fraser Yachts is giving divers and non-divers alike the chance to unlock the mysteries of the ocean with a signature charter trip on the U Boat Navigator. The adventure, dubbed The Deep Blue Experience, takes passengers on deep sea expeditions to some of the best dive sites in the world. The 78-foot-long U Boat Navigator can reach 3,000 feet underwater, giving its guests an up-close look at shipwrecks, uncommon marine life, and underwater relics.
The ground-breaking marine technology used aboard the U Boat Navigator was previously reserved for collaborations with major films and ocean documentaries. But Fraser Yachts is now opening up the vessel's doors to luxury travelers for $130,000 per week. The yacht can hold up to six guests, plus a six-member crew, and is available for charter year-round.