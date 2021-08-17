This Luxury Yacht Is Taking Passengers To Explore the Bottom of the Ocean — for $130,000 a Week

When thinking about the future of travel, most people's minds turn straight to space tourism, where pioneers like Richard Branson, as well as luxury spaceflight companies, are charging a premium for tickets to launch risk-taking travelers into orbit. However, as one group of jetsetters looks up to the sky for their next adventure, another group of thrill-seekers are heading down to the deepest parts of the ocean for an exclusive glimpse into the unknown.

Fraser Yachts Deep Blue Sea Experience Credit: Courtesy of Fraser Y

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, despite Earth being roughly 70% water, more than 80% of our planet's oceans are unmapped, unobserved, and unexplored. In fact, there are more people who have traveled into space than who have traversed the ocean bottoms, making deep-sea adventure all the more appealing to travelers seeking a rare experience on a barely explored frontier.

Now, Fraser Yachts is giving divers and non-divers alike the chance to unlock the mysteries of the ocean with a signature charter trip on the U Boat Navigator. The adventure, dubbed The Deep Blue Experience, takes passengers on deep sea expeditions to some of the best dive sites in the world. The 78-foot-long U Boat Navigator can reach 3,000 feet underwater, giving its guests an up-close look at shipwrecks, uncommon marine life, and underwater relics.

