This Trip on the Four Seasons Jet Goes to Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Bahamas, and More

Now isn't the time to plan a wimpy vacation. After spending more than a year at home staring at the same four walls day in and day out, it's time to plan a vacation to put all other vacations to shame. Need a little inspiration? We think the Four Seasons' new private jet excursion to Antarctica will do.

In May, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced the all-new Uncharted Discovery Private Jet itinerary for 2022, which will take guests around the globe to explore everything from Antarctica, Machu Picchu, Bogota to Buenos Aires and everything in between.

Antarctica landscape Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

"Late last year, we announced three awe-inspiring 2022 itineraries aboard the new Four Seasons Private Jet. The response was overwhelming, with record sellouts and extensive waitlists, signaling considerable pent up demand for travel," Christian Clerc, president of global operations for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, shared in a statement. "Now, more than ever, guests are planning bucket-list trips to far corners of the world to make up for lost time. To meet this demand, we've introduced two additional opportunities to explore new and remote destinations with legendary Four Seasons service in the sky."

Here's what guests can expect on the global adventure.

Uncharted Discovery: Nov. 28 to Dec. 18, 2022

The trip begins in New Orleans, where guests will stay and enjoy the new Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, located on the banks of the Mississippi River. Next, they'll hop aboard a flight to Costa Rica to see the beauty that is Peninsula Papagayo's lush jungle. They'll even have a chance to take a zip line tour and play a round on the Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course before laying their heads down at night at the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo.

Next, guests will fly to Cusco and the Sacred Valley of the Incas in Peru before setting out to visit Machu Picchu. This will be followed by a stop in Argentina and a stay at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires. There, guests will head out for a day trip to Iguazú Falls and get to take a private behind-the-scenes tour of Buenos Aires' opera house.

The next stop is why we're all here — Antarctica.

"Guests will fly over the infamous Drake Passage by charter plane, landing at King George Island before boarding a luxurious polar ship for four nights as they embark on an unforgettable expedition to the seventh continent," the Four Seasons explained. "While enjoying seamless Four Seasons service in one of the most remote locations on Earth, daily excursions will allow guests to observe incredible wildlife and enjoy scenery of iceberg-dotted bays, brilliant blue glaciers, and snow-blanketed landscapes."

Travelers will then fly to Colombia for a private concert from the world-renowned Bogotá Philharmonic and a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Bogota. The trip will then culminate with a stay at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas where guests can lounge by the beach and reminisce about a trip well spent.