Extraordinary Caves You Can Snorkel, Dive, and Hike in Around the World

China’s Linwu Caves are located on Xishan Island, in the middle of Suzhou’s Taihu Lake. The cave consists of four interconnected limestone caverns with springs, a stone moat, bridges, and other recognizable features. Because the caves are a comfortable 68 degrees year round, it is a popular place to cool off in the summer. Because Xishan Island has historically been considered a sacred spot by practitioners of Taoism, many believe these were the training grounds of the famed fighting monks. (Legend has it, they were so well-versed in the martial arts they could kill with a flick of the wrist.) In fact, monks do still live in the area — and Yu Jian and Tang Dynasty Taoist relics have been found inside the caves.