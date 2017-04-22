These Are the Best Hikes in the U.S., From Maine to California

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

As famed writer Wallace Stegner once said, America's national parks are "the best idea we ever had." And with warmer weather approaching, now's the time to start planning a hike around the national or state park nearest you. Pull on your hiking boots, grab a water bottle, and visit one of the best hiking trails in the U.S. for your next active adventure.

Explore canyons, visit waterfalls, and take in breathtaking landscapes on these 18 best hikes in the U.S.

Related: More adventure travel