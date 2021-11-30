Vacation packages are on sale for the 2022-2023 season.

Watch the Northern Lights From This Modern Igloo in the Alaskan Forest

Every year, Alaska draws millions of visitors hoping to glimpse the northern lights. While there are many ways to admire this colorful natural show, few are more unique than a stay inside one of the modern geodesic igloos at Borealis Basecamp.

Located just 25 minutes outside Fairbanks, Alaska, Borealis Basecamp puts guests in the middle of some of the darkest skies in the country, making for ideal conditions for watching the northern lights. Surrounded by 100 acres of pristine boreal forest, the grounds invite travelers who want a bit of adventure without sacrificing their creature comforts. That's where the signature igloos come in.

Looking inside an igloo at Borealis Basecamp Credit: The Nomadic People/Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp

Guests at Borealis Basecamp stay in private fiberglass igloos similar to those used for polar expeditions and research stations. These accommodations are a bit more plush, with comfortable beds, luxurious linens, a fully equipped bathroom, and its most iconic feature: clear, curved windows that stretch 16 feet across the roof, allowing visitors to watch the beautiful night sky or tranquil daytime scenery from the comfort of their bed.

A couple walking into the sauna at Borealis Basecamp Credit: The Nomadic People/Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp

But there's more to do here than just lie around admiring the natural beauty of Alaska. This retreat is also about getting in touch with nature in an active, hands-on way. Basecamp adventures include exploring via dog sled or snow machine, hopping on a flightseeing tour, and wandering the forest by foot. Animal lovers, especially children, will appreciate the reindeer meet-and-greet activity, while those looking for an extra bit of relaxation can head to the wood-fired sauna or take a dip in the hot springs.

Interior of the sauna at Borealis Basecamp Credit: Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp

After a day full of activities, guests can recharge at the on-site restaurant, Latitude 65, where they'll find locally sourced dishes offering a real taste of Alaskan cuisine.

Packaged stays at Borealis Basecamp are already sold out for the 2021-2022 season. However, bookings are currently available for Aug. 21 through Nov. 14, 2022. A three-day, two-night package starts at $980 per person for a minimum of two guests. Solo travelers will have to pay a single supplement.

For more information, visit the Borealis Basecamp website.