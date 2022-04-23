How to See the Most Spectacular Glaciers in Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park

I would have stayed in this spot for hours, drinking in the chamomile hues of the southern steppe — if I had been able to keep my eyes open. Wind whipped at them, extracting tears and plastering them back on my face. Plus my horse, Al Capone, was getting testy (I predicted he might when I first heard his name). So we trotted back to his home and my hotel, which, as it turns out, was designed with full awareness of the region's wind — an element that dominates life in Argentinean Patagonia.