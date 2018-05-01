10 Wildlife Trips Where You Can Get Up Close With the World's Coolest Animals

Just as humans gather for festivals every year, animals congregate around the world to put on impressive shows. And it’s easy to get where the wild things are if you know when and where to go.



Migration and calving patterns make for some of the most breathtaking natural shows on the planet. What can compare to the sight of whales breaching just a few feet away from your boat or watching a baby gazelle wobble across the plains?



While some travelers may prefer to connect to a destination through its art, cuisine or culture, wildlife travel offers a completely different take on a destination. Language barriers don’t exist when connecting with a wild animal.



But not every animal adventure needs to be an African safari: Animal-minded travelers can tailor wildlife trips to their personalities: watch penguins slide through glaciers, hear a whale’s call from the river or even investigate kaleidoscopic bugs crawling up tree bark. For those who prefer to experience a destination through the animals who live there, we’ve put together a list of some of the world’s most fascinating animals, along with where you can see them.