Ride a Snowmobile Across an Alaskan Glacier on This Epic Tour

If you're ready to experience Alaska like a local, Alaska Backcountry Adventure Tours are operated and curated by Alaskans. Company owners Matti Wilcock, a born-and-raised Alaskan who's "snowmobiled the better part of her life," and Dan Wilcock, who may be from Southern Utah but has a lifelong fervor for ATVs, set out to design tours that showcase the epic landscapes of Alaska in unconventional ways.

ATVing through snow with Alaska Backcountry Adventure Tours Credit: Courtesy of Alaska Backcountry Adventure Tours

With their company, the duo offers visitors the chance to head out on snowmobiles in the winter and ATVs or side-by-sides in the summer to get a taste of what this state has to offer.

Guests can choose from a range of itineraries, from half-day journeys to five-day trips. A few of our favorite options? The single-day journeys to the Iditarod Trail, or day trips to Nelchina Glacier, a 50-mile round trip adventure that includes tail riding, gliding over a river, and "playing in the swamps if you so choose."

At the glacier, guests can also play in the snow on or off their snowmobile, take a moment or two to enjoy the scenery, and of course, snap as many photos of the majestic sights as they want. Guests may even have the chance to see some wildlife, including moose, bald eagles, and ptarmigan.

Those looking for a longer trip can also book a multiday trip through the landscape of Eureka, or create a custom trip with the company to see whatever they wish.

Snowmobiles from Alaska Backcountry Adventure Tours Credit: Courtesy of Alaska Backcountry Adventure Tours

All gear, including snow boots, a full snowmobile suit, gloves, dusk mask, rain gear, and a helmet, are included in the booking. The company also provides a thorough orientation for snowmobile operation, safety information, fuel and oil, drinks, and guide services throughout the entire trip.

Love the idea of riding over a glacier, but don't love the idea of doing it in the cold? The company also offers the glacier tour on ATV and side-by-sides in the summer.