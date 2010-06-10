Explore America's last frontier with a low-impact excursion into Denali National Park. Cruise through Kenai's fjords on a small ship, followed by a raft trip down the Kenai River, teeming with salmon, in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Alaska Wildland Adventures donates 10 percent of its earnings to wildlife organizations such as the Alaska Conservation Association.

Trip Tip: Opt for the safari-like bus ride (instead of a flight) on the 95-mile road into Denali, where wolverines and moose roam.

Luxury Level: After an evening at Kenai Fjords Wilderness Lodge (kenaifjordslodge.com), on a private island, guests stay at the Kenai Back-Country Lodge, a former 1930's hunting outpost with a lakeside wood-fired sauna.

Alaska Wildland Adventures; 800/334-8730; alaskawildland.com; eight days from $4,295 per person, all- inclusive; June–September.

40 Trips To Change Your World