Adventure Travel

Adventure travel beckons the curious, the thrill-seeker, the boundary-pusher. And as more and more travelers approach their vacations with active and open minds, hotel and tour operators have either shifted or expanded what they offer to better cater to this breed of adventurer. From finding the best off-road vehicle routes in South Africa to seeing snow leopards in Ladakh, India, to simply finding a resort that has plenty to keep the kids busy, T+L has plenty of intel to interest both beginners and seasoned explorers who are planning their ideal travel pursuit.

Most Recent

This Small Town in Alaska Is the Perfect Place for a Father-daughter Trip

Ketchikan is a beloved fishing destination, but the outdoor adventures it offers don't end there.
Go on Safari in Botswana, Vineyard-hop in Cape Town, and See Baby Penguins in Antarctica on One Epic Trip

It's two once-in-a-lifetime trips in one.
The Best Places to Go Glamping in West Virginia

Treehouses, a yurt, a tiny home, and a hot tub tent. What more could you need?
7 Thrilling Outdoor Adventures in West Virginia

Get outside and stay outside.
Alaska's Best Backcountry Lodges

These Alaska lodges offer a deeper connection to nature along with a sense of adventure — and a touch of luxury.
This Tiny House in the Italian Alps Has a Retractable Roof so You Can Sleep Under the Stars

See how many stars you can count in a single night.
More Adventure Travel

Attempting to Climb America's Highest Mountain Will Cost You $12,000

It's expensive but worth it.
Australia's Newest 'Great Walk' Is a Multiday Hike Through the World's Largest Subtropical Rain Forest

Queensland's Scenic Rim Trail has put a spotlight on one of Australia's most incredible under-the-radar travel destinations.
Seeking Adventure in Remote Places with Brian McIntosh: Season 2, Episode 13 of 'Let's Go Together'

The 11 Most Incredible National Parks Outside the US, According to T+L's A-List Advisors

It Just Got More Expensive to Snorkel at This Gorgeous Hawaiian Spot

This Portable GPS Tracker Lets You Send Custom Messages When You're Off the Grid — and It's 30% Off on Amazon

10 Incredible Natural Wonders to See in Your Lifetime, According to T+L's A-List Advisors

These are the most awe-inspiring natural wonders around the globe, from the mountains of Montenegro to the sand dunes of the Sahara.

All Adventure Travel

This 1,600-mile Cycling Route Takes You To Ireland's Most Beautiful Sites

Explore Both the North and South Poles on One of These Epic Expedition Cruises

10 Incredible Adventure Vacations Around the World

How to Spend Three Perfect Days in the Faroe Islands

This Trip on the Four Seasons Jet Goes to Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Bahamas, and More

You Can Learn How to Snow Drift in a Jaguar While Driving in the Arctic Circle

What to Know About Camping in Big Bend National Park

Tibetan Side of Mount Everest Closes Amid Concerns of COVID-19 Outbreak in Nepal

The Best Airbnbs in California, From Beach Bungalows to Clifftop Oases Above the Clouds

This Little-known Colorado Gem Combines Glamping, Art, and Desert Adventures

You Can Hike and Do Yoga With Reindeer at This Magical Alaska Ranch

The 7 Best Kayaking Trips in the U.S. for Adventure Seekers

For Total Seclusion — and Luxury — Escape to Camp Sarika in Utah

A Growing Number of Women Are Celebrating International Female Ride Day — Here's How You Can Participate

Airbnb Is Renting Out an Entire Montana Mountain — Luxury Lodging Included — for $88 a Night

Big Bend National Park Is One of the Most Remote Places in America — Here's How to See It

8 Best Backpacking Trips Around the World

This Luxury Glamping Experience Outside of Dubai Offers Dome-shaped Tents, Fire Pits, and Stunning Mountain Views

9 Best Waterfall Hikes in the World

The Best Kid-friendly Hikes in the U.S., According to Parents

You Can Get Married While Speeding Down a Zip Line on This California Island

West Virginia’s New Remote Worker Program Will Pay You $12,000 to Move There

The Best Dog-friendly Hikes in the U.S. — From Easy Loops to Tougher Treks

Gift Your Graduate the Adventure of a Lifetime With a Campervan Rental for an Unforgettable Road Trip

This Company Is Hosting the First-ever All-women Trek to Machu Picchu

