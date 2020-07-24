These Adventure-filled Wine Regions Are Worth Adding to Your Travel List

Heart-pumping thrills are popping up in places better known for their pours.

The 18 rooms at Cavas Wine Lodge are set amid the vines of Mendoza, Argentina.

Some of the world’s most renowned wine regions are now capitalizing on their natural assets to offer a dose of adrenaline alongside tastings of Prosecco and Pinot Noir. “Wine country often has the perfect climate for outdoor activities,” says Simon Scutt, managing director of On Foot Holidays, which organizes walking trips in Europe. “And of course wine is an excellent refreshment at the end of an energetic day.”

Mendoza, Argentina

This sun-soaked province famed for its Malbec also has top-notch rafting. The intimate Cavas Wine Lodge can organize trips. Doubles from $1,700, all-inclusive.

Margaret River, Australia

Known for its Cabernet Sauvignon, this remote wine region along the Indian Ocean draws surfers, too. The waterfront Smiths Beach Resort is within a short drive of 20 wineries. Doubles from $162.

Northern Provence

The cypress-and-lavender-covered foothills of the Vaucluse Mountains make for scenic — and strenuous — hiking, on a route that On Foot Holidays has mapped through villages such as Le Barroux, Gigondas, and Mazan. Four-day trips from $1,000.

Hood River, Oregon

This hip small town and wine region of the same name near Portland have dramatic terrain that attracts hikers, kayakers, and even windsurfers, who catch breezes on the Columbia River. The historic Hood River Hotel is within an hour’s drive of several epic hiking trails. Doubles from $99.

Prosecco, Italy

The hills north of Venice are perfect for pedaling, and the outfitter Dolomite Mountains does a weeklong tour punctuated by stops at wineries such as Marchiori and Sorelle Bronca. Seven-day trips from $3,395.