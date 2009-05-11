T+L Reports: Upstate New York Villa

Meet Aimee Szparaga, a former New York magazine editor, and Richard Nocera, an artist, two urbanites who headed for the hills (the Catskills, that is) in search of a simpler life. A year and a half ago, the couple fell for a 1929 Mediterranean-style house on the outskirts of Woodstock. Trading chintz for sleek minimalism, they installed glass-block walls, metal-framed beds, and original artwork (handblown vases, oil-and-tar paintings). Every morning the pair prepares a farm breakfast of fluffy scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, and Belgian waffles topped with berries. After strolling through nearby shops, guests can relax in front of the stone fireplace or by the stainless-steel-sided pool. Once the sun sets, they can help themselves to board games from the bookshelves—or to snacks from the refrigerator. Villa at Saugerties, 159 Fawn Rd., Saugerties, N.Y.; 845/246-0682; www.thevillaatsaugerties.com; doubles from $95.

—Hillary Geronemus